Selby ready to get back to baseball

Sometimes a little break from something makes you realize how much you miss it.

We’re all too familiar with that currently with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a break from sports and other things in our lives.

For David Selby, after graduating from Mason County and taking the year off from baseball, he decided it was time to get back to the game he grew up loving.

When Selby lost his grandfather months before the 2019 season, his senior year, he not only lost one of his biggest supporters, driving him to travel ball games and driving him to be his best, he lost a best friend too.

“I’ve stayed with him since I was 10. Driven me to all my Cobras and Flash games growing up. All that traveling all the time with him, he was a best friend to me,” Selby said. “He put out a lot of effort for me and always wanted me to pursue my dream and play college ball.”

The dream became a reality over the weekend when Selby announced he’d be attending Kentucky Christian University to go play baseball for the Knights and continue his athletic and academic career.

Selby’s path will be a bit of an nontraditional one, taking the last year off as he worked jobs around Maysville to save some money up.

His first three years of high school ball he was coached by Tom Posey, who is now an assistant at KCU and helped him land at the University in Grayson. Posey and the help of former Mason County assistant Gary Fearis helped Selby’s decision even more.

“I’m thankful for them believing in me throughout my high school career and for the opportunity Coach Posey is giving me,” Selby said. “KCU is a christian school and I feel I need to be around that environment. I feel like it’s a good way for me to line up my whole career and life for the future and build me as a better person along the way.”

In 60 at-bats during his senior season, Selby hit .350 with 3 HR and 19 RBI for Mason County in 2019, based off the stats submitted to the KHSAA website. The left-handed hitter also walked more (12 times) then he struck out (10 times). His patience at the plate made him successful in his senior campaign while also showing he can play multiple positions, playing first and third base for the Royals during that season.

“I just try to work the count. If the first pitch is a ball, I just settle down and wait for the perfect pitch. When the count is in my favor, I wait for the perfect pitch and attack it,” Selby said, who is willing to play anywhere in the field to help his team. “I’m most comfortable at first base, but can play third too. I just want to be a better role player, get on base more, more hits and get more outs in the infield.”

With the time off, now the focus for Selby is getting back in game shape and working on his timing.

“I’ve played a lot of golf which is a bad thing for my baseball swing. I plan to get back in a routine as soon as possible and get to work. I’ve been staying in shape, running, staying in a good routine, getting up early knowing I’ll have early practices and then classes,” Selby said.

He’ll get a year where he’ll get to play with former Royals teammate Jantzen Smith, entering his senior year at KCU. Smith has been with the program his first three years. Selby will most likely start with the JV team and work his way up.

He’s excited to get back into it and ready to head to Grayson in August, assuming things are back to normal by then.

Selby said he’s undecided on a major as of now, but expressed interest in sports management and administration, possibly becoming an athletic director or coach someday.