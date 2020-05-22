Augusta Park League will bring some twists

A summer outdoor basketball league is coming to Augusta and it brings a different format then one might normally see.
Instead of forming your own team and bringing a group of players, the Augusta Park League will have a live draft with a field of 64 players, majority from the surrounding area on Sunday evening to get things started. The draft can be seen on Facebook live on the Augusta Park League Facebook page. Each general manager will text their pick when their slot comes up to APL commissioner Patrick Kelsch and he’ll then call out the selection.
“The main goal is to have fun with it and make it fun for everyone involved,” Kelsch said. “Credit to Camryn Snapp, Tanner Kelsch and Ben Swolsky for putting this together. There’s kids from the 9th, 10th and 11th Regions that will be playing in this.”
The League is hopeful to get play underway as soon as possible when state mandated restrictions are lifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The field of 64 players will be drafted by eight general managers that were picked already, forming eight teams of eight players in the league. Game play is tentatively scheduled for Sunday afternoons with each team playing one game per week.
Players got in the league by registering to the inventor of the league, Augusta alum Camryn Snapp to express interest. After receiving inquries, Snapp then compiled the list of 64 players on a first come, first serve basis with a waiting list for those that didn’t inquire in time. Players were then asked to provide their height, weight, strengths and weaknesses to help general managers compile their teams.
Game play involves four 10-minute quarters with officials and fouls and stats recorded. Each game will also have an Elam Ending, similar to what the NBA All-Star game offered this season where a target score is set in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, the game clock is turned off and games have to end with a bucket or free throw.
The League gives the ones involved something to look forward to this summer, assuming they’ll be able to hit the court.
“It’s a beacon of light in a dark few months,” Kelsch said. “An opportunity for these guys to do something fun. Blacktop basketball has been a part of my life for a long time and helped develop my success in high school. Playing against older kids and gives kids an opportunity to grow their game.”