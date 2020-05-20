NFHS releases guidelines for return to sports

The governing body that writes the rules for the majority of high school athletics in the U.S. released guidelines that provide a detailed road map for a return to sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Federation of State High School Associations released a 16-page document Tuesday that outlines a safe return to high school sports.

The document lists precautionary measures that must take place before any contact play resumes and says that until a valid treatment or vaccine is available, or herd immunity is reached, preventive measures such as social distancing and face coverings should be used if practices or games are to take place in the fall.

In its guidelines, the NFHS recommends athletes wear cloth face masks in order to prevent the spread of the virus. It also says that in the event of an outbreak, teams would need to prepare to self-isolate for two or three weeks during the season.

Contact sports like football, soccer and field hockey present the most obstacles.

The NFHS introduced three phases that should be reached before a full return to sports. It also split all high school sports into three categories based on risk level.

Recommendations from local health and government officials would be used to determine movement through each phase.

Although, ultimately, keep in mind this is just guidance. It is not requirements. States can use some, all or none of it in their own plans.

Lower Risk sports

These are defined as, “sports that can be done with social distancing or individually with no sharing of equipment or the ability to clean the equipment between use by competitors.”

Examples: Individual running events and cross country, individual swimming and golf, among others.

Moderate Risk sports

These are “sports that involve close, sustained contact, but with protective equipment in place that may reduce the likelihood of respiratory particle transmission between participants OR intermittent close contact OR group sports OR sports that use equipment that can’t be cleaned between participants.”

Higher Risk sports

They are “sports that involve close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers, and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants.”

Phase 1

The NFHS recommends zero equipment sharing and other shared equipment, such as balls, should be properly cleaned after each usage. Balls should not be passed between athletes, and students should remain six feet apart. Gatherings of no more than 10 people are required and locker rooms will remain closed. Athletes and coaches are to be screened before each workout, including temperature check. Workouts should consist of the same pod of five to 10 students – with proper social-distancing of at least 6 feet between all athletes and coaches. Athletes and coaches should wash their hands a minimum of 20 seconds, and should utilize hand sanitizer whenever possible. Students should be encouraged to go directly home after a workout and wash their clothes and gear. No water-drinking stations will be utilized.

Phase 2

This allows up to 50 people to gather outdoors and 10 people indoors with social distancing for workouts. Locker rooms can reopen at this stage.

All participants will have to be screened for symptoms prior to practices or workouts in the first two phases.

At this point, Lower Risk sports will be allowed to resume. Modified practices for Moderate Risk sports can begin.

Phase 3

This allows gatherings of up to 50 people for outdoor and indoor activities. Athletes should maintain 3-6 feet distance when not involved in competition or workouts.

Moderate Risk sports may resume, while Higher Risk sports will be allowed to hold modified practices.

A reassessment of epidemiology and the experiences of other levels of competition would determine when Higher Risk sports could fully return.

Athletes, coaches, officials, event staff, medical staff and security are considered “essential” personnel while media is characterized as “preferred.” Spectators and vendors are considered “non-essential.”

Only essential and preferred personnel will be allowed at events until restrictions on mass gatherings are lifted.

No more daily screenings with temperature checks. Any person with a fever or cold symptoms in the past 24 hours should not practice and instead seek doctor’s care.

WHO ATTENDS GAMES?

In terms of who is allowed to attend competitions, the NFHS breaks that down in three different tiers.

Tier 1, the essential people, are athletes, coaches, officials, event staff, medical staff and security.

Tier 2, the preferred people, is media.

Tier 3, the non-essential people, are spectators and vendors.