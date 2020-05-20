Hunt made his mark at Bracken

Go back a decade and cross country at Bracken County wasn’t a thought.

Forrest Hunt was running in a local 5k when he had a Bracken County student, Stephen Cummins, hang with him in the race in basketball shoes.

It really got Hunt to thinking how it could work at the small rural school.

“It opened up the eyes to other guys and girls that they can get scholarships to do this,” Hunt said. “It opened up so many opportunities for these kids that wouldn’t be here if the sport wasn’t offered.”

Over a handful of kids to run at the next level, a top five finish in the state for the boys’ cross country program and an individual state champ in track and field later, Hunt really made his mark on the cross country and track programs.

That run came to an end on Tuesday though when Hunt announced he’s moving schools and resigning as the head cross country and track and field coach for the Polar Bears for the last 10 years. Hunt was also the Elementary Physical Education Teacher at Taylor Elementary and is taking a teaching position at Northside Elementary in Harrison County for the upcoming school year.

“In times of change there is usually great excitement and sadness. I am beyond excited to announce that next year I will be taking a new teaching position at Northside Elementary in Harrison County! I look forward to the opportunity to teach within the county that I have grown to love. I pray for the opportunity to inspire and encourage the students of Northside next year,” Hunt said via a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“To Taylor Elementary and the Bracken County staff, students, and former runners; I truly am sad about my departure. I have so much to be grateful and thankful for because you took a chance on me 13 years ago. I have memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. It has been an amazing place to work and I pray for blessings for you in the future. I have loved being a Polar Bear and will always keep you in my heart.”

Originally from Nicholas County, Hunt was in a similar predicament as the school in Carlisle didn’t offer a cross country program when he was in high school. He ran track, but was more so a golfer, playing collegiately at St. Catherine College before finishing out his degree at Eastern Kentucky University.

Starting up a program with not much knowledge about the sport, Hunt knew he had to earn the trust of his runners. Not only would he set up the practice running program for his runners, he’d take part in them too.

“I let these guys know at the onset I’ve never ran cross country and we’d learn things as we go. I tried anything to make us successful. I never stopped learning and as long as they knew that and trusted that they had my best interest at heart we’d be fine.”

It was a good start for the program when they qualified for state in their first year of existence.

“Heck, we didn’t even know how to qualify. We found out we got in and since then the goal has been to try and move up,” Hunt said.

And move up they have, the Polar Bears getting all the way up to a top five finish in Class A in 2016. They followed that up with a seventh in 2017 with a few of the runners signing to run at the next level.

The foundation was built long before that as the results in cross country were transitioning over to track and field as well.

“It spawned over to track, Logan Holleran finished runner-up in the state in the 300 hurdles and then followed it up the next year with runner-up finishes in both the 110 and 300 hurdles,” Hunt said.

Then the big mark came for the distance runners. Conner Holleran was the first to break the five-minute mark in the mile, that opened the door for about seven to eight to do so since. The results continued to show from there with multiple podium finishes at the state track and field meets and getting numerous kids to run at the next level.

The last accomplishment in track and field was the ultimate one…Kaleb Darnell became the first state champion in program history in the long jump.

“A lot of individual goals that transferred over to team goals and accountability to trust they would get the work done and it turned out to be a great thing,” Hunt said.

Hunt expressed interest to continue coaching, hoping he can one day live out his goal and dream to coach his own children. Wherever he lands next, the program will be in good shape considering how he was able to turn a start-up into a team that’s respected across the state.

“It was a blessing to see how the comunity came around to the sport (cross country). It may never be the big three, but to those kids it’s just as important and memories they can carry forever,” Hunt said.