Pat Moore’s legacy still lives on

During these difficult and strange times, we have plenty of time to reflect on different events or people that has shaped our area.

We lost Pat Moore on May 16, 2002, and I was just thinking the other day, Pat would be in the prime of his life in 2020. Losing Pat was a wound that will be felt for generations. If you ever had the privilege to know Pat Moore, you would be amazed by his desire to help the youth of our area.

Pat Moore always believed that a child needed a hug in July, just like they do at Christmas. Pat was an outstanding athlete for Maysville High School in the 80’s as he lead the Bulldogs to the State Tournament in 1988.

He later starred at Lee Junior College and then at Wilberforce University. Although Pat was a great basketball player, his legacy will be his contribution to our community as a leader. Every year when the graduates take their next step and journey out in the next phase of their lives, my thoughts are on the lasting impression that Pat Moore made on the youth of our community.

Though Pat was taken from this Earth at an early age, his legacy still lives today. Many of the youth programs started by Pat while he worked for the Maysville Housing Project are still going strong.

The Dirt Bowl which was established by Pat Moore is still one of the better summer basketball tourneys in the state of Kentucky. The thing that amazed me about Pat was when one door was shut, he had the desire to open another.

Pat Moore’s legacy means there is hope for a future filled with justice and acceptance for all. Furthermore, it means that we, as citizens of Maysville we owe it to each other to applaud one another for the diversity we share.

Pat Moore’s death was a personal loss to me, but also it was a huge loss for our area. He had the kind of charisma only great leaders have. Pat understood the needs of the youth of Maysville’s youth and his passion to be a voice for those who didn’t have a way to be heard, that is hard to replace.

If Pat Moore was here today, he would tell us to keep drugs out of schools, neighborhoods and homes and replace them with strong minds and the will and determination to succeed.

Pat, my friend, your legacy still lives today.

Saturday marks the 18-year anniversary of Pat Moore’s death. Moore’s desire to help the youth of our area still lives on and has a legacy that wont’ be forgotten. (Submitted)
