Sports on TV

May 16, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, May 16

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — ABB Formula E: Race at Home Challenge

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — iRacing Series: Supercross iRacing

HORSE RACING

1 p.m

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at Kia

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Kiwoom at LG

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris (heavyweights), Jacksonville, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — EA Sports: Madden NFL 20 Bowl

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund

FS2 — Bundesliga: Freiburg at RB Leipzig

12:20 p.m.

FS1 — Bundelsiga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt

Sunday, May 17

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.

NBC — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.

NBCSN — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla.

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Köln

11:50 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin

6 p.m.

FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, Dustin Johnson of the United States, left, and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talk on the 10th fairway during the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Dustin Johnson left The Players Championship two months ago and didn’t play golf again until Sunday. He figured his game needed to be in shape for Rory McIlroy, his partner, in a charity match Sunday at Seminole that will be live golf’s return to television. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_125014651-97ce8c4cbad64286ae3801762763f7d5.jpgFILE – In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, Dustin Johnson of the United States, left, and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talk on the 10th fairway during the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Dustin Johnson left The Players Championship two months ago and didn’t play golf again until Sunday. He figured his game needed to be in shape for Rory McIlroy, his partner, in a charity match Sunday at Seminole that will be live golf’s return to television. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)