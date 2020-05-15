Sports on TV

May 14, 2020
The days of paying cash to attend sporting events may be long gone, or at least in the near future.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, measures moving forward will be put out to avoid any chance of the possible spread of infection. One of those measures could include eliminating cash transactions at sporting events, whether at the gate or concessions.
The topic was briefly discussed during last week’s Zoom meeting with KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett. Tackett stated, “We will see the beginning of the end of the cash box at high school games. Nothing is dirtier than money. Schools will look go the electronic avenue. That will come sooner then we ever thought because of COVID-19.”
And with the amount of hands that can contaminate the paper, it’s a logical point of concern.
An Associated Press story was released on Wednesday in regards to Rutgers University doing away with paper tickets for all sports events.
Mobile-only ticketing to sports events will start in the fall with the football season. Rutgers said the new policy would enable contact-free entry into all venues and offer greater convenience and safety. Fans can access their tickets through the Scarlet Knights’ app supported on Apple and Android devices.
Tickets could still be transferred electronically.
Expect many other universities to follow suit.
So what can be done to possibly eliminate the cash option at the high school level and beyond?
Many schools go the season pass route which sets up nicely for loyal fans and parents wanting to watch games and eliminates the cash transaction per each game. But for single game attendees or visiting teams, this really isn’t an option.
In the era where phones and apps are right under our nose, one option can be for each school to upload an app and go that avenue. CashApp, Venmo and PayPal are three options to pick from to transfer money from one entity to the next.
Another one could be the swipe the debit or credit card at the gate on an iPad or when buying concessions.
“Concessions I see as more of an issue. With gates you can do pre-sale tickets online, promote season passes more. If you want to come on a whim or impulse, you can still go online to purchase tickets,” Bracken County Athletic Director Daniel Fisher said. “Concessions you can possibly create a credit account which can be set up for the home team in attendance, but then what do you with the away teams? Set up a credit card machine?”
Then what comes about the fees that companies charge anytime a card is swiped at an event?
“With credit card or debit card transactions, it could get costly paying a percentage of fee when swiping a card. Our school and majority of others rely on that income to help offset costs,” St. Patrick Athletic Director Angie Brant said. “With concessions it’s tricky, you’re talking a bag of popcorn for a dollar, do you want to use your debit card for $1?”
While the idea hasn’t really crossed the mind of Augusta Athletic Director Jason Hinson, he knows he’ll have to entertain the idea here in the near future.
“Even with debit cards it is still touching different hands so can we create an approach where just the user has to use their card? I know going through a drive-thru the other day we swiped our card via iPad without anyone else touching it so maybe we can do something like that,” Hinson said.
Then you run into logistical issues, per se, internet connection. Those who attend games in Brooksville for Bracken County athletics understand. Phone and internet service is of, spotty at times to put it gently. So if connectivity issues arise, think of the delays it could cause at the gate or concession stand.
Some cashless opportunities already exist, Mason County for example has a voucher ID card made for season ticket holders where they can show it at the gate without anything having to be touched.
“There’s no transferring of contact within the cards, you view those at the gate and the person can walk in,” Royals Athletic Director Brian Kirk said. “It is something we’ll sit down and address. Whether it’s something the KHSAA might require, we’ll make sure to try and do everything we can to protect our kids, staff, teachers and community.”
This is just one of many hypotheticals moving forward on how sports will operate for the future. Obviously getting athletes on the field and doing so in the most safe and efficient way will come first. After that, issues like this one will have to be addressed in the near and uncertain future.