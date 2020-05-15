Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 15

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Doosan at Kia

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Doosan at Kia

FILE – In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Victor Espinoza rides American Pharoah to victory in the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. American Pharaoh went on to win the Triple Crown a few weeks later. More than a dozen thoroughbreds had come up a race short of becoming racing’s first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978, until American Pharoah ended the 37-year drought in 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
