Sports on TV

Before his senior year even began, Xylon Frey was forced to step up and be a man.

He had the birth of his daughter in June and was not only now becoming a father, but heading into a senior season where he was a vital part of the Mason County basketball team.

Like he’s taken on fatherhood with more responsibilities, his role on the basketball court was expanded too. From moving to point guard after being a forward his first three years to taking on the opponent’s best offensive player on the defensive end, Frey’s workload expanded not only on the court, but off.

“As a father and having those other responsibilities, Xylon managed that extremely well his senior year,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “He stepped up to the plate, faced reality, took the next step and handled it like a man and I expect him to continue to do that.”

After a season in which he scored 11.6 points per game and brought down 5.6 rebounds a contest, Frey is now set for his next challenge as he’s headed to Advance Prep Academy in Auburndale, Florida. The Advance Prep Academy post-graduate program is a college prep school program that has been put into place to instill structure into a young students’ daily college routine, improve grades and test scores while providing an extra year of athletic development.

Frey committed to Advance Prep last week and will head down for a year to work on his academics and his game on the court. Born and raised in Maysville, this will be quite the move for him.

“I’m excited and scared at the same time. My daughter is about to be 11 months old and it will be a challenge being away from her, but I’m going down there for our future so I can give her more later on in life,” Frey said.

A year to continue to develop and grow his game could be just what Frey needs.

Frey’s versatility on the defensive end is unmatched, able to guard pretty much any position at any given time with his length and athleticism.

“We always challenged him with the opponent’s best guy,” Kirk said. “He can guard on the ball, he can guard off of it. We asked him to do so much and he never complained. I look at him as a winner and a great leader for our program.”

A year of prep school should help hone his offensive skills as he works to become a more consistent guard at the offensive end.

His rebounding ability for a guard also sticks out, second on the team in rebounding for the Royals this year. That can be attributed to his motor that never stops and nose for the ball. While those areas are his strengths, Frey is aware of what his weaknesses are that need some work.

“It was a tough transition at first moving to guard, just had to push myself through it. I know my ball handling has to get better and I need to get my shot more consistent,” Frey said.

The plan for Frey is to head down to Florida later this summer to get a conditioning program going along side skill work on the court.

His older brother Jakaar is no stranger to this process, having played a year of JUCO at Southern States Community College in Hillsboro, Ohio and was named an All-American after his freshman season.

“Jakaar has basically just told me to focus on myself and do what’s best for me and my future. I’ve put a lot of thought into this and made the best decision I could,” Xylon Frey said.

Frey said he’d eventually like to get into exercise science and focus on becoming a personal trainer down the road.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Mason County’s Xylon Frey is headed to Advance Prep Academy in Auburndale, Florida, next school year to hone his game. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Frey.jpgMason County’s Xylon Frey is headed to Advance Prep Academy in Auburndale, Florida, next school year to hone his game. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)