Frey ready for next challenge

While Kentucky High School Athletic Administration commissioner Julian Tackett addressed the media on Friday via a Zoom meeting, one thing was made clear: not any sport in 2020 will look like 2019.

Tackett fielded questions from reporters across the state to clarify any issues or regulations that people may have a question on and to get in front of any erroneous reports that have surfaced regarding the future of KHSAA athletics.

KHSAA currently has a dead period set in place until May 31, with all school facilities on school-owned property including competition and practice facilities, weight rooms and similar, as well as those facilities managed or in any way owned by the school or school system (all schools grades 6-12) shall remain closed for use related to sports or sport-activities in any manner through at least May 31.

The dead period will be addressed towards the end of the month on whether it needs to be continued to be extended out or school’s can start opening things up.

The wide range of questions Friday included topics about football, contingency plans on schedules if seasons are pushed back or shortened, streaming of games for those who may not be allowed to attend to limit crowds, what to expect once the phases or reopening of certain things comes to shape in June.

“Everything has to be on the table,” Tackett said. “The spring sports season this year, they’re the only ones with a lost season since World War II. We hope to keep that from happening again. Luckily in May we have the benefit of time now. There’s no rush to the unknown.”

Football was the first topic of discussion and is the first key date for fall sports. Teams are allowed to start practicing on July 10 based off the current schedule as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The June 15 date Governor Andy Beshear set for youth outside sports gives “hope”, Tackett said.

Although Tackett stated he didn’t seem too optimistic of that football start date happening. They’ve discussed contingency plans, looking at a possible later date for state championship games in Lexington if the season were to be pushed back or the potential of shortening seasons and getting with Athletic Directors to work out contracts that have already been agreed upon.

“There’s a significant overlap of kids that play football and basketball. Our least preferred option is to move championship dates later because if you do that you might be a month into the basketball season already,” Tackett said. “Luckily we have a great relationship with the University of Kentucky and some emergency revisions might be needed.”

One contingency plan to ensure that social distancing is practiced and games can still go on is moving games to bigger stadiums than what a small school may be able to offer. A suggestion includes moving some of those games to larger stadiums to help space things out and having multiple games there on certain days to get as many games in as possible.

Small schools have a challenging dynamic moving forward, starting with their facilities. Their stadiums aren’t as big, some weight rooms are the size of classrooms, making social distancing practices very hard to oblige. Another issue that could arise is in metro areas where the mayor of that particular city has certain restrictions where others in the parts of that state may not. Some areas may have larger COVID-19 outbreaks compared to other rural areas where they are minimal.

How would that be regulated?

“We can control what member schools and coaches do, but we can’t control certain restrictions in certain areas compared to others,” Tackett said. “Certain parts of the state could push things back compared to others due to outbreaks. Some counties may not have anything at all. The difficult part about that is it’s not a coach decision, superintendent or school board decision.”

The most likely of sports to see somewhat of normalcy for fall sports is golf. Golf is one sport that can still be played with courses open through this pandemic. Golf teams are scheduled to start their seasons July 15 and Tackett believes as long as social distancing measures are met, the season can start as planned. The current precautions set in place are sure to remain on the course and the award ceremonies after tournaments are most likely not going to happen in the near future.

Cross country is another sport that will see limitations, but the season is one that is least likely in jeopardy.

“We have to consider that while 2020 fall won’t be a completely blank whiteboard, we’ve got to erase most of the past and we’ve got to look at what’s different,” Tackett said. “Right now, an all or nothing is not essential. In golf, you are pretty well socially distanced (from each other) and you naturally have some spreading out when you are playing golf. Cross country is going to be a little bit different because of the size of the meet. You can easily see different staging for different sports (this fall). The first battle is for people to get back into their campuses.”

Soccer faces similar challenges to football, with the same number of players to be on the field at once.

The most challenging fall sport will be volleyball, unlike all other fall sports, this is the lone one indoors.

“Volleyball will have to be addressed by the health people. Air quality will be an issue playing indoors,” Tackett said.

As far as basketball and other sports moving forward, as long as the dead period currently exists and state guidelines are in place, don’t expect workouts, training, practices or games to start happening. Once the phases start moving up to phase two and above, then they’ll be addressed.

Basketball, for example, is not a “low touch” sport, so even with the possibility of outdoor sports happening and public parks becoming open, don’t expect restrictions to be lifted anytime soon regarding it until the phase level opens more things up.

Tackett said the toughest decision he has made in his tenure as commissioner was to cancel not only the boys’ and girls’ Sweet Sixteen basketball tournaments last month, but spring sports as well.

“I haven’t had to do anything worse in my 11 years as commissioner and certainly in other positions where I have had to make a decision that was that difficult,” Tackett said. “We live every day and we work every day to create opportunities for students, not take them away.”

He added Kentucky was one of the last states to cancel spring sports because of the pandemic.

“We really waited as long as we could and it became apparent they were going to graduation before we could start a season and therefore that wasn’t very feasible and we went ahead and pulled the trigger. We were one of the last 10 to 12 states to do it formally. No one in the 50 states is doing (spring sports) and that’s something none of us got into the business to do. It was gut- and heart-wrenching no doubt,” Tackett said.

There’s so many questions and unfortunately not enough answers at this moment. We’re truly in an unknown period and an approach that has to be taken day-by-day, something difficult for an organization like the KHSAA who plan things out years in advance. Like our day-to-day lives, the governing body of student-athletes is in this new realm of unknown, where unfortunately there’s no concrete decisions to be had and won’t be for some time.

What we do have though is hope. Let’s just hope we can continue to keep slugging along and at some point here in the near future we can get things back to normal, or a slight taste of normal. Think we can all agree that’s a step in the right direction.

Golf is one sport that is most likely to begin on time when the KHSAA fall sports period begins as long as certain social distancing measures are met. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Logan-Shepherd.jpgGolf is one sport that is most likely to begin on time when the KHSAA fall sports period begins as long as certain social distancing measures are met. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said he’s not too optimistic with the July 10 start date for the football season to begin. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Mason-County-Football_2.jpgKHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said he’s not too optimistic with the July 10 start date for the football season to begin. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

