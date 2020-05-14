Throwback Thursday

May 14, 2020 edennison Sports 0

This week’s Throwback pic is of Bill Graham warming up in the Detroit Tigers bullpen in the 1966 season. The Fleming County native also pitched for the New York Mets. He was also an outstanding pitcher for the Florida Gators. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

This week’s Throwback pic is of Bill Graham warming up in the Detroit Tigers bullpen in the 1966 season. The Fleming County native also pitched for the New York Mets. He was also an outstanding pitcher for the Florida Gators. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_TBT5.jpgThis week’s Throwback pic is of Bill Graham warming up in the Detroit Tigers bullpen in the 1966 season. The Fleming County native also pitched for the New York Mets. He was also an outstanding pitcher for the Florida Gators. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)