McKay brings small school mentality to Augusta

William McKay is no stranger to the small school setting.
Going to St. Patrick kindergarten through 12th grade and after graduating from Morehead State, McKay then headed to Robertson County to teach with his math and science degree.
He got his first taste of varsity coaching with Robertson County last year as an assistant coach for the Lady Devils and also with the middle school program.
Now his step up the coaching ladder continues as McKay accepted the head coaching position with the Augusta girls’ basketball program, the school announced on Monday.
“Augusta has made me feel like family already,” McKay said. “I’m used to the small school setting and love it. You just get a feeling of family and welcoming like I already have at Augusta.”
McKay replaces Robin Kelsch, who coached the Lady Panthers the last four seasons. He’ll inherit a team that lost five seniors from this past season and won’t have a senior on the roster based off what’s currently coming back.
Going to St. Patrick, having sisters play for the Lady Saints and facing the Lady Panthers last year while on the bench at Robertson County, McKay knows what he’s coming in to. A school that prides itself on hard work and a never give up mentality.
“Seeing how they’ve run their program, Mr. Kelsch brought them up and I sort of want to mimic his style and add my twist to it. I’ve grown up off the never give up and always fight mentality just like they have,” McKay said. “I watched them a lot last year and they never gave up, always played at 110 percent and loved that and want to build off that.”
From day one, McKay’s first focus will be fundamentals and continuing to drive that into the program all the way down to the youth. He’s excited to be able to learn from and ask questions to Kelsch, who is the principal at the school and from boys’ basketball coach, Jason Hinson. He feels having those two around will be a valuable experience for him as he grows as a coach.
“Having the support system down there from those two helps. Being able to ask questions on situations that pop up and them being able to critique and suggest is what I need. I’m so young and inexperienced, this opportunity is a blessing for me,” McKay said.
McKay won’t be the only one young and inexperienced. Augusta’s last 39th District Tournament win came in 2015 and haven’t won a district championship this century. The Lady Panthers return just one starter and just four players that played in more than 20 games for the 14-15 Lady Panthers last season. Emma Young is the lone returning starter while Nicole Archibald and Regan Tackett got significant playing time off the bench, Lexy Brooks also coming in off the bench in 25 games last season. Young will be a junior, Brooks a sophomore while Archibald and Tackett are still in middle school.
“They lost a lot. Their middle school program got better and better from what I’ve seen. That’s why I think continuing to implement those fundamentals will be key at a young age and continuing to build off those. I know bringing the energy from them won’t be a problem,” McKay said. “I plan to bring that energy and tempo and just think positive. As my dad always says, ‘Think positive and act positive and positive things will happen to you.’”
McKay isn’t sure when he’ll be able to meet with his team in person due to the current KHSAA dead period restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, but plans to meet virtually with them in the immediate future.
Being a new coach and not being able to see his team or most likely no summer workouts, games and practices will be a tough task as they move toward the 2020-21 season, but McKay has plans to set things up with his players virtually.
“I’m trying to make contact ASAP with players and parents. Whether Zoom, messaging and holding weekly meetings. We can go over drills, work on ball handling, talk about conditioning. Hopefully we can do that so when we do get in a gym we can get the ball rolling and not come in off not playing all summer. The idea is to come up with a gameplan and have some individual workouts available for them. Being able to keep contact is a big thing this summer since we probably won’t be able to meet in person for a while. Hopefully we can lay the groundwork and build off that for the future,” McKay said.
McKay will also serve as the middle school math teacher.
