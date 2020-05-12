Cummins resigns at Bracken

Coming off their most wins in a season since 1994, Bracken County’s baseball program will need a new man to lead the charge.

Josh Cummins stepped down as the coach on Tuesday, announcing he’s taken a teaching job at West Jessamine High School in Nicholasville.

“I will miss my students and their families, my players and my great co-workers I’ve been so fortunate to work with over the last three and a half years,” Cummins said via a FaceBook post on Tuesday. “I have made friends that I know will last a lifetime. Bracken County is and always will be home. I can’t begin to express how appreciative I am of all the support I have been given during my time here. Although I am sad to be leaving, I’m excited for the opportunity I’ve been given and eager to begin the next chapter of my life.”

Cummins coached the Polar Bears the last two seasons as they were headed towards their third season with Cummins before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it out. In his first two seasons, Cummins guided Bracken to a 31-22 record, including 20 wins in 2019, their most in a season since 1994.

“Appreciate everything that coach did for the program. He did a nice job and was a good role model for our students. Coach was well liked and respected and he will be tough to replace,” Bracken County Athletic Director Daniel Fisher said.

Fisher said they’ll post the job opening on the KHSAA website and being to take in applicants and take their time given the current situation to find the right person to lead the program.

The new coach of the Polar Bears program will be their sixth since 2002. Dennis Ollier (2002-06), TJ Lykins (2007-08), Chris Yelton (2009-11), Scooter Charles (2012-17) and Josh Cummins the past five.

Cummins
Evan Dennison

