Jones’ brothers teaming up

Even though they grew up together, separated by two years, brothers Kolby and Brevin Jones never got to share the same floor on the basketball court in organized leagues.

Whether it was injuries, a transfer by older brother Brevin to St. Patrick or just bad luck, the Jones’ brothers always wanted to play together.

It’s happening now.

Mason County’s Kolby Jones announced on Thursday that he’s heading to play at Southern States Community College in Hillsboro, Ohio, to join up with his older brother Brevin next season.

“We’ve always wanted to play together. I sat down with my brother and we talked about it, my mom thought it was a good idea and I wanted to do it for them and myself too,” Kolby Jones said.

Kolby’s path to this point hasn’t been easy, setback by injuries in his high school career, very similar to Brevin, having to deal with a fair share of injuries himself. A broken leg heading into his junior season slowed some progress, he came on strong towards the end of the year, head coach Brian Kirk labeling him as the one of the X-factors who helped them win the 2019 39th District Championship over Bracken County with the intangibles he brought to the contest.

“His presence and rebounding in that game was huge,” Kirk said. “He got a ton of deflections and his rebounding helped us get out in transition.”

That was supposed to help springboard him into what was going to be a breakout senior season. But things started off rocky, Jones falling out of the rotation early on in the season, sometimes not even getting off the bench in games. But talks with Kirk and his staff helped change things, Jones realizing it was now or never to make his mark.

“I just really started listening to what I should do and the coaches told me I needed to work hard in practice and earn minutes on the floor and take the most advantage of it,” Kolby Jones said.

And take advantage he did. When the Royals were playing their best basketball of the season in mid-January, Jones was at his best as well. A five-game stretch in which the Royals went 4-1 and nearly knocked off undefeated Ashland Blazer, Jones tallied 64 points and pulled down 29 rebounds, including a 15 point, 11 rebound effort against the Tomcats.

Things were clicking for Jones and the Royals. But then the injury bug hit again, Jones dislocating his elbow in a game against Holmes on January 25 and pretty much putting an end to his season.

“It was hard to face it. That’s just part of life though,” Jones said.

He was finally cleared to play at the start of the 39th District Tournament, but a heavy brace limited him the rest of the way. That didn’t matter to Jones though.

“Dressing before the season ended was all I wanted. I wanted to put that jersey on one last time,” Jones said.

He was able to do that as the Royals were able to claim a sixth consecutive 39th District title before losing a heartbreaker to Montgomery County in the opening round of the 10th Region Tournament.

His demeanor and drive on the floor helped get him to the next level and most notably, his unselfishness. Kolby Jones would rather put up a Dennis Rodman stat line then a Michael Jordan one. Rebounding was his forte, despite being undersized.

“Scoring is the last thing on my mind. I’d rather have a game with 10 rebounds and two points then 10 points and two rebounds. I was there to do my job. I’m there to do what the coaches tell me to do and hopefully get the job done. I love getting rebounds and I try my hardest to go get it,” Kolby Jones said.

Kirk said Jones is one of the more ideal teammates out there and ones you love to coach because he’s not worried about stats, more worried about doing his job.

“When I think of Kolby, he played within his skill set. He never forced much on the offensive end and we didn’t really run much for him. His key was at the defensive end and rebounding and getting second chance points. He rebounds extremely well for his size,” Kirk said. “He contributed a lot to our transition game and getting deflections and steals and helping get us started on offense.”

It’s been pretty much rehabbing and getting back to full strength for Kolby Jones since, something Brevin has been encouraging him through along the way.

“He’s my little bro and I know he looks up to me, so he saw the rehab I’ve had to go through and put the work in,” Brevin Jones said, who tore his ACL during his junior season at St. Patrick and suffered another knee injury after his senior year with the Saints. “Rehab and working out is one part. Getting your mind and confidence back in your ability is another. I went to rehab for three years straight. It gave him an example and something to relate to. If you do it right and put your head down, anything is possible.”

Kolby Jones says he back to near full strength, working out with his brother and trying to find some outdoor goals to get some skill work in, Brevin along the way with him.

At Southern States, academically his focus will be getting his associates degree and later wants to get into construction management.

“I’ve been doing a lot of yard work and being outside lately so I’d like to get into that,” Kolby Jones said.

He’ll also have his older brother to help him along the way his freshman year, Brevin playing the final half of the season with Southern States after he transferred from Rockford College in Illinois. They’ll look to turn around a season in which they went 1-22.

“We had a tough season last year, but we’ve added some pieces to the roster and think we’ll be competitive. Kolby can definitely play with these guys,” Brevin Jones said.

They’ll also have another relative on the team, Mason County grad Braden Jackson, their cousin, also playing for the Patriots.

Kolby Jones commitment marks the third Royals player headed to play at the next level next season. Chandler Black is headed to Virginia University of Lynchburg while Jake Swolsky is headed to Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati.

“It’s exciting as a coach to see kids continue to live their dream,” Kirk said. “Anytime you have kids continue to play at the next level it is very exciting and shows the versatility in your program.”

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}