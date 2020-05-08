Bengals 2020 released, Chargers come calling first

The 2020 revamped Cincinnati Bengals finally know how it will begin.
The NFL released 2020 season schedules for each team Thursday evening and the new look Bengals with Joe Burrow under center will begin in Cincinnati on September 13 as the Bengals host the Los Angeles Chargers. That matchup could see a potential of two first round rookie quarterbacks of Burrow vs. No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert.
A Thursday Night Football clash in Cleveland with Baker Mayfield and the Browns follows in Week 2, September 17.
The NFC East is the division the Bengals will play in the NFC this season and that starts in Week 3 with Philadelphia in the not so friendly confines of Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. Other NFC East foes are November 22 at Washington, November 29 as they host the New York Giants and Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys coming to Cincinnati December 13.
After the divisional matchup against Cleveland in Week 2, the Bengals don’t face another divisional opponent until October 11 when they play at Baltimore. They’ll host the Browns on Oct. 25, head to Pittsburgh on November 15 and host the Steelers in a Monday Night game on December 21. They’ll close with the Ravens in Week 17 on January 3.
The battle of the 2020 NFL Draft’s top two quarterbacks will take place December 6, as Burrow and the Bengals head to Miami for a clash with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.
The Bengals get their bye week in a nice spot, as the week off will come in Week 9, right in the middle of the regular season.
The final stretch of the season looks daunting over the final four weeks as Cincinnati will face the Cowboys, Steelers, Texans and Ravens to end the regular season. If the Bengals manage to stay in playoff contention going into the final month, breaking through to the postseason will prove to be very challenging against the likes of Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, DeShaun Watson and Ben Roethlisberger.
Other AFC opponents include hosting Jacksonville on October 4, at Indianapolis on October 18, hosting Tennessee on November 1 and at Houston on December 27.
SCHEDULE
Sept. 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm
Sept. 17: at Cleveland Browns, 8:30 pm
Sept. 27: at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm
Oct. 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm
Oct. 11: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm
Oct. 18: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm
Oct. 25: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 pm
Nov. 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 pm
Nov. 8: BYE
Nov. 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm
Nov. 22: at Washington Redskins, 1 pm
Nov. 29: vs. New York Giants, 1 pm
Dec. 6: at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm
Dec. 13: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm
Dec. 21: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:30 pm
Dec. 27: at Houston Texans, 1 pm
Jan. 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm
*all times EST