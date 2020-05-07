Mark Starns named coach at Apollo

Former Fleming County boys’ basketball coach Mark Starns is back in the head coaching ranks.
After being an assistant at Union County, Starns accepted the head coaching position at Apollo in Owensboro on Wednesday, the school’s athletic Twitter handle announced.
Starns coached the Panthers during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, leading them to back-to-back 16th Region titles and a 52-17 record. It’s not the only team he’s guided to Rupp, taking the 2005 Johnson Central team to the state tournament as 15th Region champs. He also spent time at Henderson County (2007-12) and two seasons at Burgin. His career record is 212-163. Starns was also on staff at Mason County when the Royals won the 2003 KHSAA state championship.
He’s been with the Union County staff for the past six seasons since leaving Fleming County, serving as the head coach for two years (2014-16), an assistant Athletic Director and assistant coach on staff.
“It’s just 35 miles from my driveway to Apollo High School (in Owensboro). Because of the program that it’s been and the tradition that Apollo has, I was interested,” said Starns to Kevin Patton of the Henderson Gleaner. Starns will also be the dean of students at the school. “Apollo needs to be an elite program in the Third Region again.”
Apollo makes the fifth different region he’s coached in with the second, third, 12th, 15th and 16th Regions. After making a trip to Rupp Arena as the Third Region champs in 2018, Apollo has gone a combined 8-50 since.