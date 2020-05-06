Snapp’s switch a success

Campbellsville University’s Camryn Snapp will use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NAIA to run for the Tigers’ track team next spring. (Campbellsville Athletics Website) - Campbellsville University’s Camryn Snapp will use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NAIA to run for the Tigers’ track team next spring. (Campbellsville Athletics Website) -

When Camryn Snapp was headed to Campbellsville University to run for the cross country and track programs, he was recruited to run long distances.

By the time he was getting ready to head into his senior season, the Augusta alum found his niche.

Slotted into some 800-meter and 1,500-meter races and running the 4×800 relay in his junior season, Snapp started to see success in the mid-distance events and has helped the Tigers program since.

“I only ran track my senior year in high school. I went to Campbellsville not expecting much with track, but fell in love with it even more,” Snapp said. “It didn’t really surprise me. I’m not a very high mileage guy. I took the advantage of having strength built up from basketball and was excited they moved me down from long distance.”

He was getting ready to head into his senior season this spring with the confidence that he could compete and make it to NAIA Nationals. During the indoor season, Snapp was part of a Mid-South Conference title in the distance medley relay, teaming up with Jackson Harrell, Josiah Harp and Sam Kiser, running a 10:26.19, which set the facility record.

His junior year saw his times get better and better in the 800, running a PR of 1:53.05, helping the Tigers 4×800 relay team to a sixth place finish nationally. The 4×800 team had three members back from that sixth-place team as they looked for another top six finish or higher this season.

But the momentum must wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s bittersweet. Can’t really say much other then it was needed. The health of students and athletes is more important than competing for national championships. I miss stepping on to that track, competing to the best of my abilities,” Snapp said.

But Snapp wants one more chance. He’ll use his extra year of eligibility the NAIA granted waivers to senior athletes in spring sports to pick up a minor in psychology and run for the track team in the spring. He’ll graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in exercise science as he finishes up his coursework this week. His plan down the road is to be a physical therapist and working with school districts.

“I want to help people that need extra support that they might not have if they’re financially strapped. Do homebound visits for younger kids,” Snapp said. “The plan is to open my own clinic one day in Bracken County and support the community that helped who I am.”

Snapp has received numerous academic and character accolades in his four years, winning the 2019 NCCAA Cross Country Scholar-Athletes Award, a number of Academic All-Mid South Conference awards and named to the Mid-South Character of Champions team. He earned that award by being nominated by their coaches based on campus and community leadership, future ambition and demonstration of the five core character values of the NAIA.

He’s enjoyed his run at Campbellsville and looks forward to another year at the school.

“Best decision I ever made was to go to Campbellsville,” Snapp said, who weighed the decision between playing basketball or running cross country out of high school. “They center everything around God and I’m glad to call myself a Campbellsville Tiger. They’ve prepared me for the next step and can’t thank them enough for that.”

He’s also had the chance to run with some lifelong friends, Jacob Hamilton joining him a year later from Bracken County and Brandon Cox three years later, both members of Bracken County’s run of success in cross country over the past few years. While the two schools might be arch rivals between Augusta and Bracken County, they’ve been rooting each other on throughout it all.

“We may have been rivals, but we’ve been just as good of friends off the course then on. It’s been a blessing to get Jacob and Cox there. They’re two of the biggest workhorses I’ve ever seen. I can’t wait to watch Jacob run his senior season and Cox develop through the years. It’s a blessing to call them teammates,” Snapp said.

Over the summer Snapp plans to continue his training gearing up for next season and getting some work in with his major at a physical trainer’s clinic.