After lighting it up in Lexington last summer, Chris Lofton plans to play in The Basketball Tournament once again this summer.

Known as “TBT”, competitors from different regions compete to make the final tournament where the grand prize is $2 million dollars. A total of 64 teams compete for the grand prize in a single-elimination tournament. Once a team makes it out of one of the eight regionals, they then head to Dayton, Ohio for Championship Week.

Lofton played for Team KBC last year at Frederick Douglass High School in the Lexington Regional. KBC won their first game against the Peoria All-Stars before losing to Loyalty is Love in the second round. Lofton set the nets on fire in the contest with Loyalty is Love, scoring 32 points as KBC ran out of gas down the stretch against the eventual Regional champs.

In the two games, the former Mason County Royal scored 50 points while hitting 17-of-30 shots, including 12-of-24 from 3-point range, dishing out seven assists, grabbing five rebounds and swiping three steals.

Now Lofton is teaming up with some of his Tennessee Volunteer family as they’ll play in the Jackson, Tennessee regional. TBT released the tentative roster on Tuesday and the “Ballinteers” feature former Tennessee players like guard Bobby Maze, who is the GM and coach. According to Maze, the team’s roster will include Vols legends like 2007 SEC Player of the Year Lofton, former McDonald’s All-American Scotty Hopson, 2014 NBA Draft pick Jarnell Stokes and many more like Wayne Chism, Melvin Goins and Ron Slay.

“Can’t wait to put that orange jersey back on this summer in the TBT Tournament. We would love your support. My teammates and I promise to bring energy and passion every game. Go Vols,” Lofton said via a TBT twitter video on Tuesday.

A schedule hasn’t been released yet, but regional tournaments will take shape over two weekends in late July and early August. The Jackson regional will take place July 24-26 at Oman Arena. Championship week in Dayton starts August 6.

Lofton took the last year off playing professionally. Around this time in prior years, he’d be playing overseas but with the COVID-19 pandemic has made that not possible. Lofton last played professionally in Asia, where he was with the Seoul SK Knights of the Korean Basketball League. He spent 10 seasons in Europe before that, including in 2018 when he won a French Ligue Nationale de Basket JeepELITE championship with Le Mans Sarthe. Before turning pro, he helped Mason County to its first-ever KHSAA Sweet Sixteen title in 2003 and was named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball the following year. He then went on to play at the University of Tennessee, where he became – and is still – the Southeastern Conference career leader in 3-pointers made.

Chris Lofton (right) will be teaming up with some former University of Tennessee teammates this summer in The Basketball Tournament. Lofton and the former Vols will be competing in the Jackson, Tennessee Regional that is scheduled to start July 24. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_DSC_7987.jpg Chris Lofton (right) will be teaming up with some former University of Tennessee teammates this summer in The Basketball Tournament. Lofton and the former Vols will be competing in the Jackson, Tennessee Regional that is scheduled to start July 24.