NEW YORK — Projected 2020 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, based on March 28 rosters and injured lists, and including Michael Pineda, who has a guaranteed contract and has 39 games remaining on the restricted list. Because active rosters were not reduced to 26, teams have different totals of active players. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.
Team; Payroll
New York Yankees — $241,850,425
Los Angeles Dodgers — 221,658,500
Houston — 207,699,456
Chicago Cubs — 191,726,167
Los Angeles Angels — 181,002,179
Boston — 177,136,540
Washington — 177,004,795
New York Mets — 174,092,429
St. Louis — 167,503,914
Philadelphia — 167,385,591
Texas — 159,748,667
San Diego — 157,921,622
San Francisco — 157,066,945
Colorado — 156,263,000
Atlanta — 154,183,232
Cincinnati — 146,977,993
Minnesota — 132,174,311
Chicago White Sox — 126,348,500
Seattle — 115,840,301
Toronto — 108,537,471
Arizona — 106,973,000
Detroit — 105,041,600
Milwaukee — 104,813,503
Oakland — 96,285,600
Cleveland — 91,210,701
Kansas City — 87,710,325
Miami — 70,821,684
Tampa Bay — 69,104,969
Baltimore — 61,449,167
Pittsburgh — 54,339,500