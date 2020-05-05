NEW YORK — Projected 2020 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, based on March 28 rosters and injured lists, and including Michael Pineda, who has a guaranteed contract and has 39 games remaining on the restricted list. Because active rosters were not reduced to 26, teams have different totals of active players. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.

Team; Payroll

New York Yankees — $241,850,425

Los Angeles Dodgers — 221,658,500

Houston — 207,699,456

Chicago Cubs — 191,726,167

Los Angeles Angels — 181,002,179

Boston — 177,136,540

Washington — 177,004,795

New York Mets — 174,092,429

St. Louis — 167,503,914

Philadelphia — 167,385,591

Texas — 159,748,667

San Diego — 157,921,622

San Francisco — 157,066,945

Colorado — 156,263,000

Atlanta — 154,183,232

Cincinnati — 146,977,993

Minnesota — 132,174,311

Chicago White Sox — 126,348,500

Seattle — 115,840,301

Toronto — 108,537,471

Arizona — 106,973,000

Detroit — 105,041,600

Milwaukee — 104,813,503

Oakland — 96,285,600

Cleveland — 91,210,701

Kansas City — 87,710,325

Miami — 70,821,684

Tampa Bay — 69,104,969

Baltimore — 61,449,167

Pittsburgh — 54,339,500