Cooper had Black Devils believing

He led the state in batting average last year.
He came in healthy this season after spraining his UCL the summer before his junior season.
Robertson County’s Wyatt Cooper was looking forward to building on a breakout baseball season in 2019 and had high hopes for the Black Devils as well as they entered the 2020 season.
“We had Harrison County on the ropes in the district tournament last year,” Cooper said. “We wanted to make sure we were going to finish the job this year. We had some athletic kids come out this year that knew how to play that normally may not have come out. We were poised and ready to make something happen this year.”
The Black Devils lost that game 10-6, much better then they had fared against the Thorobreds in the regular season with 16-1 and 11-1 losses.
Robertson County won nine games last season, their most this century that also included a 38th District win in the regular season over Pendleton County, their first district win since 2008 when the school was known as Deming. A new field that debuted last season out at the school on top of what was coming back had the Black Devils optimistic entering 2020.
On top of Cooper, Brandon Dice hit over .500, Eli Dotson was near .500 at the plate and healthy and able to pitch more this season. Cooper and Dotson made the 2020 KHSBCA Watch List for the preseason in the 10th Region. Landon Gooden, Joshua Pilosky and Michael Webster were coming off productive seasons and senior Ross Becker would have helped with more senior leadership on top of what Cooper brought.
Things were looking up as they also welcomed a new coach, Darrin Martin.
“Devastation is a major understatement,” Cooper said. “Putting so much time and effort into it. After basketball games this year, I’d get home and go hit off the tee or throw. That loss to Harrison fueled me for this year. Really worked hard in the weight room, teammates were coming in with me and getting stronger.”
Cooper hit .661 in the 2019 season, topping anyone else in the state by .41 batting average points. The breakout year included 39 hits in 59 at-bats, 39 RBI, 10 doubles and three home runs while striking out just six times. It’s something that didn’t really hit him at the time after the season, but has now put things in perspective.
“It was something that was just truly a gift from God. He gave me that junior year. I never realized it then because I’m not getting a senior season now,” Cooper said.
His play on the field and dedication to the game in the offseason helped land him a couple of offers from small schools like Kentucky Christian University and Bryant and Stratton in Ohio, among others. The issue there is Cooper wants to go to school for engineering and those schools don’t offer the program he is looking for.
He still has aspirations to play at the next level and will try to do so as a walk-on to the school he decides to go to, Cooper said. Kentucky, Western Kentucky and Evansville three schools he’s mentioned of interest in attending in the fall.
Cooper hasn’t given up on playing even though the season is canceled. He made a makeshift batting cage in the barn on their land and says he hits everyday rain or shine. If the weather is good, he made a mound and goes out and pitches. He hopes to be able to play summer ball.
At a small school like Robertson County, it’s hard to get recognized by bigger schools and get the exposure needed to play at the next level. Maybe Cooper will be that diamond in the rough down the road.