Youth sports on hold another month

LEXINGTON — With Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressing that we shouldn’t expect youth sports to be played until June at the earliest on Wednesday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association followed suit on Thursday by extending the Coronavirus dead period through the month of May.
Athletes are still prohibited from using school-owned facilities, uniforms or equipment through the dead period, the release said, nor can coaches except for “necessary maintenance that can be done using acceptable social distance regulations” — unless Gov. Andy Beshear’s phase-in plan permits. Coaches can continue to communicate with players electronically, though they cannot mandate any activity.
The KHSAA already had announced April 21 the cancellation of all spring sports but on Thursday continued its restriction on the use of all school-owned property in the state through at least May 31.
“These policies will be reviewed regularly for extension after that period or revision during that period as necessary as state, federal and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) policies and directives change,” the KHSAA said in a news release.
The release reiterated the impetus for a return to on-campus activity lies with the federal, state and local governments. The Center for Disease Control currently limits the number of people at gatherings to 10 people.
On Wednesday, Beshear laid out a three-tier Phase One plan for the opening of some Kentucky businesses in May. Youth sports were not included.
“We hope in this summer – and we don’t know if it would be June or perhaps early July – we hope that we will be able to do some youth sports,” Beshear said. “Again, it depends on how the virus reacts to changing temperatures and the rest. It can’t be in Phase One, but we do have hope.”
“Postseason wrap-up activities, celebrations and recognition events” may be held in compliance with the Kentucky Department of Education, the CDC and federal, state and local government and health department guidelines, the release said. So may signing ceremonies, “as long as those announcements are done solely electronically, or if held in person, held in compliance with formal guidance” from the aforementioned entities.
The KHSAA also backed off a prohibition of athletes from competing in non-school-related sports out of state and from private instruction during the dead period announced last week — again deferring to CDC, federal, state and local guidelines.
Thursday’s release said parents “should insist on adherence to” compliance with safety guidelines, no matter the site.
“Students at KHSAA member schools as well as parents and others (including coaches) should be mindful that you do not avoid the perils of this virus by simply changing shirts and no longer wearing a school uniform,” the release said.
The next big date on the KHSAA calendar is July 10, when helmet-only football practices can begin. Practices in golf, field hockey, volleyball, soccer, cross country, competitive cheer and dance are scheduled to open July 15.
“We are hopeful that with all of the collaborative efforts of the citizens of our commonwealth, we see this situation subside sooner rather than later,” the KHSAA said in its news release. “We will continue to be leaders in that journey.”