Fite finding her groove

University of Kentucky's Sarah Fite is coming off her best season yet, lowering her scoring average by over two strokes with a top-10 and two top 20-finishes. The Mason County graduate is working hard on her game as she prepares for the fall season.

Outside of the accomplishment in itself, the biggest thing Sarah Fite gained when winning the KHSAA girls’ state golf title in 2016 was her confidence.

Getting ready to head to Lexington months after the feat, the most accomplished girls’ golfer in Mason County program history was set to play for the University of Kentucky women’s golf team.

After her freshman and sophomore seasons, her junior season was set to become her best yet. In the 2019-20 season, Fite posted career-best numbers in every major category in four appearances that included a top-10 and two top-20 finishes. Her stroke average was down over two strokes from her sophomore season.

Fite was starting to find her groove. Call it a breakout season.

“Over the summer of last year I worked to get my game down to those scores. Coming into this season our team was stacked, an amazing group of talented girls that made it tough to get in the lineup,” Fite said. “I worked my way to get scores lower to be able to perform this season. It was a battle coming in. I just attribute the success to a lot of hard work over the summer, focused a lot on my short game and keeping my ball striking consistent.”

In the four events and 11 rounds of play, Fite’s scoring average was at 75.2 with a low round of 69 and a 54-hole low of 221 in which she placed 16th at the Cardinal Cup in Simpsonville. Before that, Fite posted a top-10 finish at the Minnesota Invitational with a two-day score of 143, good for 1-under par. The results started to show for someone who was at the top of nearly every leaderboard in high school.

With any Division I team the competition is going to be there, especially in the SEC. Working her way up, Fite credits her mental game improvements to get to this point and able to compete at a high level for UK.

“With any Division I golf team there’s an abundance of competition out there,” Fite said. “You just have to mentally prepare for that. I’ve worked on my mental game a lot and it’s worked for me personally. Winning the state title gave me belief in myself and made me more confident.”

Her mental game was already strong. Fite, rallying from three strokes down after the first day of the 2016 KHSAA state tournament to lap the field and win by six strokes, shooting a one-under 71 on the second day, five strokes better then anyone else on the day. That accomplishment has stuck with her to this day and one she looks back upon often when competing out on the course.

“Coming back and letting myself know if I’m ever in a situation there’s always a chance for a comeback and to never stop believing,” Fite said.

With the much improved junior season, Fite credits her offseason work and dedication to the game in the improvement in play. She especially focused on her short game and keeping her ball striking consistent.

She’s getting a head start on that now with the rest of the spring season canceled due to COVID-19. In-between trips to Maysville to see her family and staying in Lexington to finish up her school work for the rest of the semester, Fite has been a regular at the Lexington Country Club fine-tuning her game.

After all, it’s what helped her to the success she saw as a junior and doesn’t plan on that changing anytime soon. Golf is one sport where social distancing measures can be met and is allowed. Just call it a head start for the fall.

“A lot of the hard work last summer got me to that point this season. I’ve been at a golf course nearly every day working on stuff for the fall and there’s still a lot of room for improvement,” Fite said. “As a team we’re still set on competition mode even though we’re not together. We’re still motivating each other and staying in connection and really working towards our goal of being even better in the fall,” Fite said.

If that’s the case, the team could be in store for something special when things get going again. They ended the spring season with a top 25 ranking nationally and a new single-season team scoring record and a new single-season individual scoring mark. The group set the new team scoring record with 289.53 strokes per round.

With the canceled spring season, Fite says she plans on taking the extra year of eligibility if granted. That would give her two more seasons with the golf team. She’ll finish off her undergrad degree in Kinesiology in the spring of 2021 and if she does play another season at UK after that, she plans on getting a head start with her Masters degree in Kinesiology.

Golf won’t stop there, Fite wants to keep playing competitively as long as possible. She has plans to try for the LPGA and head to Q-School after college. That’s all still currently up in the air though.

“If it’s not golf which is the ultimate dream to keep playing for as long as possible, I want to be in the workforce pursuing some type of personal fitness or exercise science career. My sophomore year I fell in love with the weight room and training and my path kind of altered that way,” Fite said.