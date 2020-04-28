Mason County archers continued to see growth

Four years ago, the Mason County archery team wouldn’t even fill up half a bus when they’d head to competition shoots.
Four years later, the team can fill that bus and have grown exponentially, starting to reap the rewards from it. From first place trophies to region championships, what Bridget White has done to build the program up has been an impressive feat.
“When we first started, my first year four years ago we had 20 archers, this year we had 24 on the middle school team and 24 on the high school team,” White said. “Aside from the growth, I’m most impressed with how they are more involved with each other, they are good teammates to each other, help each other with technique.”
The Royals archery team around this time last year was making their second consecutive trip to the KHSAA state tournament as back-to-back region champs. The attempt of a 3-peat in region will have to be put on hold another year when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association decided to cancel the rest of the athletic schedule for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program that’s really started to take shape had aspirations of showing marked improvement from last year’s state tournament, where they improved from 22nd in 2018 to 19th in 2019.
A couple days before things were canceled, the team held their last practice as they were getting ready to head to NASP Nationals in Louisville, coming off their first top 10 NASP regional finish in program history. A gut punch when they heard the news the night after that the event was canceled.
“We had the equipment ready to go. By the time that all had happened we had practice and on Tuesday, March 10th, which was the last time I got to see the kids. We were going to Louisville on Friday morning and I told them I’d see you all then,” White said. “The only thing I’ve got to do with them since is message them through an app. Since we couldn’t have national competition, NASP took our highest score and ranked us nationally. Other than that, can’t really be around each other. Best we have is hope for next season at this point.”
In the NASP rankings, Mason County is 189th out of 822 nationally on the high school level, 442nd out of 1,063 on the middle school level. In 3D, where archers shoot at three-dimensional targets that are shaped like various animals, the high school team is ranked 88th out of 264 nationally while the middle school team is 142nd out of 285.
Throughout the 2019-20 season that started back in October, hardware became a norm. White said in all but one shooting competition this year they came home with a trophy, meaning a top three finish as a team on top of top five individual finishes throughout the season.
“It’s a combination of their desire, they really love getting individual awards and that really helps with team scores. We’ve really bonded together, if one is having a bad day, the other archers try and pull them out of it and get them back in the game mentally. Can’t let it bother you mentally, and we stress a lot about mentality. Working on that has really prepared them,” White said.
Seniors like Landen Bowling, Shalee Bess and Tanner Applegate won’t get a chance to improve on their marks and accomplishments. Bowling and Bess were the top male and female archers on the team while others like Applegate were improving and coming right up on their heels. Bowling was gunning for an individual three-peat in the region.
While those three won’t be able to participate with the program moving forward, White has high hopes for some others to step up in their place.
“Jacob Brown and Shelby Wallace have really stepped up, really improved this year. I’m also looking for Savannah Simms and Cheyanne Denton to have breakout seasons next year, both really concentrated this year and really bringing their scores up,” White said.
Some future goals White has for the team is a top 10 finish at the state tournament and to keep seeing improvements at the middle school level. White stated some are practicing on their own, a sport where social distancing measures can be met. When they get going again in October presumably, the program will look to continue to make leaps and bounds from where they were just a couple years ago.