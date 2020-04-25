Panthers had high expectations

April 25, 2020
After a three-year hiatus from the 16th Region Tournament and nine seniors on the roster, the time was now for the Fleming County baseball team.

The pitching depth was there, tons of experience back after they didn’t graduate a player from last season and the team was hungry to make some noise in the 16th Region.

But due to unfortunate circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Panthers’ aspirations of showing their improvement will be for naught.

“We had high expectations,” Panthers coach Austin Hart said, entering his fifth year with the team. “With nine seniors we should have had a lot of leadership. Our emotions were high entering the season and we were ready to get started. We had one scrimmage and looked really good and were looking forward to making a run in the region.”

The nine seniors will get a virtual send off next week, but would have much rather been proving themselves on the diamond.

The depth was there at pitching, Hart having to think going around the diamond in looking down the list of arms he could have thrown out there in any given game. Most high school teams usually go with about two to three guys for their starting rotation, Hart felt confident in six getting the ball with Tanner Faris, Sam Johnson, Braden Clark, Larkin McKee, Zeke Conn and Jaden Argo. Blake McKibben, Jonathan Maher and Adam Hargett the relievers.

Hart was expecting significant improvement in that area from a team that gave up 7.9 runs per game last season.

“Arms were looking good and a lot stronger. I felt confident that we had a lot of good pitching coming back,” Hart said.

At the plate, Maher was going to be a big run producer while also playing shortstop.

“It felt like anytime he got on base last year, it was an automatic two stolen bases and scoring every time he got on. He really runs the bases hard and aggressive,” Hart said.

McKee, Clark, Werline and Hoss Morgan would have been the heart of the lineup for a team that averaged nearly five runs per game last season.

As far as in the field, Tyler Jamison, Argo and Carsen Gulley would have been the outfield starters. Conn at third, Maher at short with McKee and Hoss Morgan at second and Jacob Werline at first. Buddy Morgan behind the plate catching.

As far as the 61st District, Rowan County would have entered as the favorite once again, trying to claim their seventh straight district title. The last team to come out on top other then the Vikings was Bath County in 2013, a team Fleming County would have been most likely competing with for the second spot in the district and a berth into the 16th Region Tournament.

The two have been paired against one another in the 61st District Tournament for five straight years, the Wildcats coming out on top in four of the five matchups. With the Panthers having homefield this year, they were really looking forward to it.

Losing nine seniors will be tough for a program that’s gone 36-71 the last four years, something they feel they could have made a dent in this year. But unfortunate times bring unfortunate circumstances and the Panthers will now have to look to the future.

They’ll be in a somewhat similar spot next year as they were last season, only having four juniors on this year’s team with a strong sophomore class.

“Now it’s looking forward to next season and just getting out on the field. Even the seniors are wondering if they can play summer ball so they can have some sort of season even if it’s short. We’ll have high expectations again next season,” Hart said.

