Now that they’ve got their franchise quarterback (or Who Dey nation hopes)…what’s next for the Bengals?
They open up day two of the draft on Friday with the 33rd pick and plenty of options and holes to fill on the roster. One option could be to grab the best player available regardless of position, but I wouldn’t expect that.
There’s still glaring holes along the offensive line, at linebacker and tight end.
The receiving core seems set if A.J. Green is ready to go along with Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and John Ross (when healthy). Joe Mixon is talking holdout if he doesn’t get a hefty raise, so that’s something to monitor for the future as well and many of the top tier running backs in this draft will be available at No. 33.
Quarterback is obviously out of the question and the three additions to the secondary (Trae Waynes, Mackenzie Alexander and Vonn Bell) in the offseason point those two positions will not be looked at when they are on the clock Friday night.
Defensive line also added a big addition when they signed D.J. Reader from the Houston Texans.
So back to the glaring holes…for the offensive line, keep in mind Jonah Williams will be back in the fold after missing his rookie season due to injury. There’s the left tackle of the future that was an absolute nightmare for the Bengals all season long in 2019.
As for the rest of the o-line? Pro Football Focus ranked them 30th out of 32 teams in 2019. The overall grades of the players to play 500 or more snaps on the line were: Trey Hopkins (62.8), Bobby Hart (57.7), John Miller (58.6), Michael Jordan (43.1), and Billy Price (41.8). None of those marks ranked among the top 50% of players at their respective positions.
An overhaul is needed and the only real address to it was adding Xavier Su’a-Filo via free agency from Dallas, who can play guard. With seven picks in this draft, expect multiple ones to be used to bolster the line.
Now to linebacker…there just wasn’t much production from the position last year. The linebacker trio of Nick Vigil, Germaine Pratt and Preston Brown tallied 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two fumbles forced and three fumble recoveries. Vigil is off to the Chargers and Brown most likely won’t be re-signed. They did add Josh Bynes from Baltimore and for a defense depleted at linebacker, landing Bynes was necessary. Cincinnati is very thin in the middle of the defense. Outside of Pratt, no other linebacker on the roster played more than eight percent of the team’s defensive snaps. The Bengals were exposed a lot when runs got to the second level and quarterbacks got outside the pocket. It’s definitely a position of need, but not exactly the deepest position in the draft. Four are in the top 26 prospects, after that, according to cbssports.com, the next rated is No. 73. If any of the four are available after day one, it could prompt the Bengals to make the pick if their style fits between Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons (who won’t be available), Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray, LSU’s Patrick Queen and Wisconsin’s Zack Baun.
Then there’s tight end. With Tyler Eifert gone to Jacksonville in free agency, it leaves C.J. Uzomah as the primary target. Uzomah caught 27 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns last season. While I think he’s productive at the position, in a league where the tight end is becoming even a bigger part of offenses, the Bengals need a playmaker here, especially for a rookie quarterback who will need a safety outlet with a subpar offensive line.
None of the tight ends are ranked in this draft are in the top 60 according to cbssports.com, Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet the top rated tight end prospect at No. 62. So safe to say if the Bengals want to hold out until the third round or later, a tight end of their liking should be available.
Lastly, I personally feel the best option for the Bengals is to trade out of the 33rd pick and gather more picks. They have seven total in this draft and a lot of wheeling and dealing happens in the second round and beyond. If they can move down a few picks and gather one or two more to help provide depth, why not? It’s something the Bengals have done for three straight drafts now, a fourth draft in a row of trading down for more picks makes too much sense.