Small ball, strikes were going to be part of Lions’ success

Bunting in baseball is somewhat of a lost art these days.
Time and time again a kid gets the bunt sign from the third base coach and fails to lay it down successfully to either get on base, advance a runner or help bring a run in.
Lewis County baseball coach Sammy Holder was going to lay it out pretty simple for his team this year.
“At the beginning of the season I told them if they can’t bunt, they won’t play,” Holder said. “Small ball and base stealing was going to be the strength of this team. Our focus was going to be to put pressure on the opposing team in the field, get guys around the bases and in scoring position.”
The Lions often struggled manufacturing runs last season, 16 of their 32 games scoring two runs or less. In those 16 games, they went 1-15. The one they did win? The most important of the season in a 1-0 win over Russell in the opening round of the 63rd District Tournament, Seth Wright spinning a gem as he struck out 12 and allowed just two hits in the shutout victory.
Wright graduated as he now plays at Kentucky Wesleyan. Sam O’Keefe was ready to fill his role as the workhorse of the pitching rotation. If 2019 was any indicator, O’Keefe seemed ready for the role as he logged 36 innings with 41 strikeouts and a 2.33 ERA.
From there the depth of the rotation was set to be tested, no one else pitching more than 12.1 innings that starts with Andrew Collins. Holder was going to have faith in his young guys, even sending out middle schoolers to get the job done with Kyran Ferguson and Colton Tackett. Those four along with Adam Montgomery and Logan Liles were all expected to be part of the pitching staff.
“We stressed throwing strikes and trusting our defense,” Holder said.
Catching them would be Wyatt Yates, who brings his experience behind the plate, playing in 24 games last year before a season ending injury. But Yates, O’Keefe and Jacob Prater won’t get a senior season unfortunately as spring sports were officially canceled in Kentucky on Tuesday.
“Wyatt would text me everyday holding out hope on stuff he heard. I didn’t know what to tell them honestly, I didn’t want to be negative and just remain positive. Jacob got a lot better and worked really hard. You can’t get anything like your senior year, those memories you make are what it’s all about. My heart goes out to those three and really everybody else having to deal with that scenario,” Holder said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to keep you and your family healthy and that’s important, baseball is just extra.”
On the bright side, O’Keefe and Yates will get to be teammates the next four years as both have committed to the University of Pikeville.
“It’s really neat. A little 1-2 punch for them, a pitcher-catcher duo that I hope to get to watch for four years. I told Pikeville coach Casey Hamilton they’re getting two of the hardest workers Lewis County has ever produced,” Holder said.
On top of small ball and throwing strikes on the mound, Holder felt really confident in the top five of his lineup. Liles was set to be the leadoff hitter with O’Keefe, Yates, Montgomery and Bryson Dummitt to follow, in no particular order. The rest of the lineup would come together from there as the course of the season progressed.
A district that doesn’t really have an easy out was going to test the Lions this year in trying to get back to the 16th Region Tournament. Raceland was expected to be the favorite and defend their district title, Russell had one of the best pitchers in the region back in Isaac Jenkins, who wasn’t too shabby himself in the 1-0 63rd District Tournament loss last season, pitching six innings of three-hit ball while striking out 11. And Greenup County was going to be a year older after having a young team with no seniors on the roster last season.
“We try not to look too much into preseason rankings or any of that. With the 63rd, you just roll the dice and have to come out ready to play every game,” Holder said.
While O’Keefe and Yates will be big losses to the team next season, the Lions have some hope for the future with some young arms to build a foundation with. While they wait to get back on the diamond someday soon, Holder is hopeful to get them more facilities to help work on their game.
“The biggest thing I want to do is provide hitting facilities for our kids. It’s hard for us with no facilities. I want to get some batting cages hung up and keep instilling our hard work motto into our kids. I want to get more kids to play, build the little league baseball programs up,” Holder said. “Right now the only options are to go over to Greenup County or Ashland or working with Tom Posey in Fleming County at the bowling alley.”