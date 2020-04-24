No. 1 picks in NFL Draft history

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) -

2020: Joe Burrow

2019: Kyler Murray

2018: Baker Mayfield

2017: Myles Garrett

2016: Jared Goff

2015: Jameis Winston

2014: Jadeveon Clowney

2013: Eric Fisher

2012: Andrew Luck

2011: Cam Newton

2010: Sam Bradford

2009: Matthew Stafford

2008: Jake Long

2007: JaMarcus Russell

2006: Mario Williams

2005: Alex Smith

2004: Eli Manning

2003: Carson Palmer

2002: David Carr

2001: Michael Vick

2000: Courtney Brown

1999: Tim Couch

1998: Peyton Manning

1997: Orlando Pace

1996: Keyshawn Johnson

1995: Ki-Jana Carter

1994: Dan Wilkinson

1993: Drew Bledsoe

1992: Steve Emtman

1991: Russell Maryland

1990: Jeff George

1989: Troy Aikman

1988: Aundray Bruce

1987: Vinny Testaverde

1986: Bo Jackson

1985: Bruce Smith

1984: Irving Fryar

1983: John Elway

1982: Kenneth Sims

1981: George Rogers

1980: Billy Sims

1979: Tom Cousineau

1978: Earl Campbell

1977: Ricky Bell

1976: Lee Roy Selmon

1975: Steve Bartkowski

1974: Ed Jones

1973: John Matuszak

1972: Walt Patulski

1971: Jim Plunkett

1970: Terry Bradshaw

1969: O.J. Simpson

1968: Ron Yary

1967: Bubba Smith

1966: Tommy Nobis

1965: Tucker Frederickson

1964: Dave Parks

1963: Terry Baker

1962: Ernie Davis

1961: Tommy Mason

1960: Billy Cannon

1959: Randy Duncan

1958: King Hill

1957: Paul Hornung

1956: Gary Glick

1955: George Shaw

1954: Bobby Garrett

1953: Harry Babcock

1952: Bill Wade

1951: Kyle Rote

1950: Leon Hart

1949: Chuck Bednarik

1948: Harry Gilmer

1947: Bob Fenimore

1946: Frank Dancewicz

1945: Charley Trippi

1944: Angelo Bartelli

1943: Frank Sinkwich

1942: Bill Dudley

1941: Tom Harmon

1940: George Cafego

1939: Ki Aldrich

1938: Corbett Davis

1937: Sam Francis

1936: Jay Berwanger

