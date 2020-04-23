Throwback Thursday

This Throwback takes us back to the 1972 Tollesboro High baseball team. Pictured in back row, left to right: Lannie McCane, Terry Applegate, Mike Ginn, Billy Barbour, Maurice Kennedy and Lonnie McCane. Second row, left to right: Tommy Cox, Anthony Applegate, Tony Stout, John O’Cull, Bob Iery and Dallas Thomas. First row, left to right: Coach Kirby Wright, Dickie Tolle, Terry Earehart and Randy Applegate. (Ron Bailey) -

