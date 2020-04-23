After top two, NFL Draft will get interesting

It’s here.
One of my favorite non-game sporting events…The NFL Draft.
This year’s draft is loaded in some areas like offensive tackle and wide receiver, other areas not so much like the quarterback and linebacker positions.
In my opinion, things will start to get interesting when the first two picks are done with. Outside of a team offering a King’s ransom, Joe Burrow is going to be the first pick by Cincinnati, Chase Young the second pick by Washington.
After that, the crap shoot begins on what Jim, John and any other “in the know” analyst is predicting.
With no sports happening and the draft to be conducted virtually, it should make for some interesting TV come Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.
Without further ado, here’s what I think the first round will look like (trades will happen, but this is where the range I expect the player to be taken):
1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU — After nine seasons of Andy Dalton, it’s time for a change under center in Cincinnati. Burrow grew up 157 miles from Cincinnati in Athens and will quickly become a fan favorite in the Queen City with his moxie.
2. Washington Redskins — Chase Young, DE, Ohio St. — I’m not sure if it’s even arguable, Chase Young is the best football player in this draft. Often faced with double and triple teams in college, Young was still a terror to opposing offenses. Ron Rivera starts his coaching tenure in Washington with a Julius Peppers-like defensive end right out of the gate.
3. Detroit Lions — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio St. — Okudah was a flat out lockdown corner in Columbus. The Lions gave up the most passing yards in the NFL last season. They need to address the secondary and it starts on Thursday night.
4. New York Giants — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa — Daniel Jones was sacked 38 times in 12 starts. That has to get better and will be addressed right away when the Giants take a tackle with the fourth pick.
5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovaiola, QB, Alabama — Seems like an ideal scenario for Tua where the pressure isn’t on to start Day 1 with Ryan Fitzpatrick still in the fold, but the Dolphins get their QB of the future.
6. Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon — Tyrod Taylor isn’t the answer long-term. With Phillip Rivers departed to Indianapolis, it’s time to grab a new franchise QB under center. Chargers could trade up to jump the Dolphins to get Tua.
7. Carolina Panthers — Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn — The Panthers had a bottom five run defense last season and can fill a big gap on the defensive front with Brown.
8. Arizona Cardinals — Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama — The Cardinals already made their big splash with the addition of one of the premier wide outs in the game in DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans via trade. Now it’s time to start protecting the QB that will be throwing to him.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars — CJ Henderson, CB, Florida — Where to start…the Jaguars are basically in a full blown rebuild and it started last season when they traded away star corner Jalen Ramsey. Now they go get his replacement at No. 9.
10. Cleveland Browns — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia — The Browns addressed the need at right tackle in free agency by snagging Jack Conklin from the Titans, now they go get their left tackle with Andrew Thomas from Georgia.
11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville — The Jets allowed the fourth most sacks (52) and the fifth most QB hits (106). Sam Darnold needs protection and they do so by drafting the 6-foot-7, 365-pound lineman out of Louisville.
12. Las Vegas Raiders — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama — The deep wide receiver class will start to fly off the board and it starts with Jeudy, one of the more crisp route-runners you’ll see in this draft. Jeudy will bring his homerun playmaking ability to Vegas.
13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis) — Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina — After trading away DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis, the Niners replenish their stout defensive front with Kinlaw here.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Josh Jones, OT, Houston — Protect Tom Brady at all costs.
15. Denver Broncos — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma — Broncos get a big-time playmaker to complement Courtland Sutton at wideout.
16. Atlanta Falcons — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson — The Falcons defense was miserable last season, ranking near the bottom in nearly every category. Simmons brings his speed at linebacker to the defense.
17. Dallas Cowboys — K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU — With Robert Quinn off to Chicago, the Cowboys need someone to pair with DeMarcus Lawrence on the other edge to go after the quarterback.
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh) — Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State — The Dolphins allowed 58 sacks in 2020, tied with Carolina for the most in the NFL. The second of their three first round picks will be via the offensive line.
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago) — A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson — After unable to finalize a deal on corner Eli Apple, the Raiders have to bring in some secondary help. It’s going to take a while getting used to writing Las Vegas (RIP Black Hole).
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams) — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama — Jacksonville’s receiving core has names like Chris Conley, DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole. An upgrade is needed at the position and Ruggs has WR1 potential.
21. Philadelphia Eagles — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson — Outside of Alshon Jeffrey and DeSean Jackson, both with a long history of injuries, the Eagles wide receiver room needs some help.
22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo) — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU — With Stefon Diggs traded to Buffalo, the Vikings snag Joe Burrow’s favorite target from a season ago.
23. New England Patriots — Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin — Baun seems like the prototypical Patriot that will do his job week in, week out.
24. New Orleans Saints — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU — The Saints roster is loaded, but one area of concern might be at the middle linebacker position, where Kiko Alonso has a lengthy injury history at the position.
25. Minnesota Vikings — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah — After letting the majority of the secondary go elsewhere via free agency, the Vikings snag a corner here or at No. 22.
26. Miami Dolphins — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama — Miami takes action on another area of need at the back of their defense.
27. Seattle Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St. — The Seahawks had the second lowest sack total in the NFL in 2019 and with Jadaveon Clowney still out there in free agency, the Seahawks snag an edge rusher here to offset.
28. Baltimore Ravens — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma — The Ravens still need a replacement for C.J. Mosley after he departed last season via free agency.
29. Tennessee Titans — Austin Jackson, OL, USC — With Jack Conklin departing via free agency, the Titans get their right tackle for the future here at No. 29 to help pave some more holes for the 2019 NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry.
30. Green Bay Packers — Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado — Give Aaron Rodgers some more weapons please.
31. San Francisco 49ers — Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor — Emmanuel Sanders departed for New Orleans and they fill the gap here with Mims from Baylor.
32. Kansas City Chiefs — D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia — Add another weapon to this dynamic offense. The Chiefs are in pretty good shape and didn’t lose much from last year’s Super Bowl winning team.