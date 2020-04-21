2020 NFL Draft Order

When Mason County won their fourth straight 39th District Baseball Championship last season, the goal was clear…make some noise in region.

For five and a half innings the Royals were well on that path of upsetting Bourbon County. But they were unable to hang on, dropping their fifth straight region tournament game over the past five years and headed into 2020 hungry and looking for more, if they get the chance as spring sports remain in limbo due to COVID-19.

As a new name takes over for Kevin McClanahan after one season with the team, the goal remains the same with new skipper Chad Mefford.

“We were excited and ready to go. We had seen good attitude from everyone so far,” Mefford said. “These kids had a chip on their shoulder, are super competitive and were ready to show it on the field.”

Mefford was an assistant on McClanahan’s staff last season, knows the team well and what they’er capable of.

With five seniors, all having multiple years of starting experience, the pieces were in play for the Royals to do something they haven’t since 2014, win a region tournament game and maybe more.

Landen Bowling was set to be the ace of the pitching staff. Brayden Porter and Jake Hardeman providing depth behind him. The defense was set, an experienced outfield with Asher Braughton in left, Jake Swolsky in center and Porter in right.

Carson Brammer moved over to third base, eighth grader Landon Scilley ready to take the reigns at short while Trey Cracraft at second, Dylan Mitchell moving from the outfield to first base and Tyler Fearis at catcher.

The defense was set, the real question mark heading into the season is where the consistent production was going to come on offense.

“Hitting was going to be the key for us. We’re not gonna win games 12-10. We were going to be aggressive on the base paths and find ways to manufacture runs. Steal bases, hit and run and bunt,” Mefford said.

Brammer and Braughton were the only two returnees to hit well over .300 last season, the majority of the others sitting around the Mendoza line. Over 200 strikeouts as a team didn’t help either.

But Mefford was going to try and find ways to make it work. Manufacturing runs and playing good defense was going to be the key to success for the Royals in 2020.

Depth was also going to help, Mefford stressing that production was the key to getting or staying on the field, not seniority. A young crop of players was going to push the starters to keep their game stepped up.

Scilley heads that young crop and for an eighth grader to be playing one of the most vital positions on the diamond, has the trust from the head coach. Cracraft, a freshman was another underclassmen as the two were set to take over the middle of the diamond for years to come.

“Those two have really bright futures. We have a freshman group with a lot of potential to push older kids. Scilley has a really good arm and would probably pitch some too,” Mefford said.

Others were at the pecking too.

“If you’re able to play and produce, you play regardless of age. We’ve got some younger kids that can pitch. Some kids right on the cusp to get spots. Tyler Stice, Kemper Arrasmith, Logan Shepherd are all right there pushing for spots and were probably going to play at some point,” Mefford said. “We had a slew of freshman battling. It’s not about how old you are, it’s about how you produce.”

The Royals would be favorites to win the 39th again, getting their most resistance from Bracken County, the last team to claim a district title other than the Royals in 2015.

While that remains a goal to obtain, the main goal is when it gets to the final eight in the 10th. The Royals have been oh so close the past few seasons in getting into the second round, just couldn’t seal the deal in late innings against Scott in 2016, Harrison County in 2017 and Bourbon County in 2019. In all three games they were tied or held a lead heading into the sixth inning.

Those factors along with not one player on the team named to the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason 10th Region players to watch list had the Royals ready for the 2020 season, a season in serious jeopardy.

“I feel bad for the seniors, they were going to be a really big part of this,” Mefford said. “We had been going at it since late November, early December and implemented a weightlifting program. We have some smart kids and are great for the community. We wanted to go out there and prove a lot of people wrong. We’ve been a couple outs from a region tournament win and we’re looking to take that next step.”

Mason County's Dylan Mitchell is one of five seniors on the team ready to make an impact for the 2020 season, if and when it gets played. Mason County's Jake Swolsky was set to be the centerfielder for the Royals this season.