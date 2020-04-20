Flanery commits to Thomas More

April 20, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison - [email protected]
Fleming County’s Kaleb Flanery committed to play football to Thomas More University on Saturday to continue his athletic and academic career. -

The versatiltiy of Fleming County’s Kaleb Flanery has earned him an opportunity to play at the next level.

Flanery committed to play football at Thomas More University on Saturday, Panthers coach Bill Spencer announced via Twitter.

“He’s being recruited as an athlete, so they’ll figure things out position-wise when he gets there,” Spencer said. “They have been after him for a while and he messaged me yesterday (Saturday) and decided to commit to them.”

Flanery was a jack of all trades for the Panthers in 2019 and prior years. His versatility had him as the Panthers leading receiver in receptions (62) and tied for the most receiving yards with sophomore Logan Pinkley (702) this past season, one in which the Panthers won a district title and reached the regional championship for the fifth time in program history. His five touchdown receptions were third most on the team. Flanery was also the team’s second leading rusher and scored eight times from the backfield as well, leading the team in scoring with 102 points on the year as he did it in a variety of ways that included two interceptions returned for touchdowns and a punt return for a touchdown.

That’s on the offensive side, Flanery excelled on the defensive side of the ball as well, recording a team-high seven interceptions which was tied for the fourth most in Class 3A, while also collecting 30 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Throughout his career as a Panther on the KHSAA website statistics, Flanery ran for 716 yards and nine touchdowns, caught 96 passes for 1,138 yards and 13 touchdowns offensively and picked off 10 passes while recording 68 tackles with a fumble recovery defensively.

“One way or another we knew were going to get some big plays in any of the three facets of the game,” Spencer said.

Flanery also played basketball, scoring 976 points in his career, according to the KHSAA website.

Flanery joins Austin Hunt (Mount St. Joseph), Kyron Humphrey (Lindsey Wilson) and Alberto Sanchez (Kentucky Christian) as Panther football players to either commit or have already signed to play at the next level.

Fleming County’s Kaleb Flanery committed to play football to Thomas More University on Saturday to continue his athletic and academic career.
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DSC_2309.jpgFleming County’s Kaleb Flanery committed to play football to Thomas More University on Saturday to continue his athletic and academic career.

Evan Dennison

[email protected]