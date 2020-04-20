O’Keefe headed to Pikeville

Evan Dennison - [email protected]
Lewis County’s Sam O’Keefe will be taking his talents Southeast and heading to Pikeville.

The Lions’ two-sport star committed to the University of Pikeville baseball program on Wednesday to further his athletic and academic career.

“I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends for their support throughout this process,” O’Keefe tweeted on Wednesday. “Most importantly, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play not one, but two games that I love. I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and academic career for the University of Pikeville! #RTTR #GoBears.”

O’Keefe was the team’s leading hitter in 2019 as he batted .342 and led the team with 20 walks. He also got it done on the bump, recording a 2.33 ERA in 36 innings pitched with 41 strikeouts as he battled tendinitis in his elbow during the course of the season that scaled him back a bit. He was set to be the ace of the staff for the upcoming spring season that remains in doubt.

While his basketball career carried a lot of accolades to go with it, his tall frame combined with him being left-handed makes him for a tough matchup to hitters when on the mound.

“Being 6-foot-4 on the hill, especially on the left-handed side makes him hard to hit,” Lions baseball coach Sammy Holder said. “His swing is so natural too. Sam is a competitor, hates to lose and that makes him really tough to beat on the mound. He has three solid pitches and if one of them isn’t where he wants it to be, he’ll work his butt off and make sure it will work.”

In basketball, O’Keefe won the 16th Region KABC Player of the Year and helped get the Lions to the 16th Region Championship game this past season. O’Keefe is the first Lewis County player ever to be named a Kentucky-Indiana All-Star team and finished his senior year with a 23.5 point and 10.5 rebound a game average.

