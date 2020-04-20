Swolsky moving on to Mt. St. Joe

Evan Dennison - [email protected]
Little bro is joining big bro.

Mason County’s Jake Swolsky has committed to Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati to continue his basketball and academic career.

He’ll join his older brother Ben Swolsky, who is currently a sophomore at the college, sidelined by a knee injury this past season.

“You can tell they come from a great family,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “They’re always very respectful and true competitors on the floor, off the floor they’re tremendous young men. Everything we wanted our program to be about, Jake was able to provide that. He’s excellent in academics. On and off the floor it’s a coaches dream to have kids like that.”

Jake Swolsky averaged 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds during the 2019-20 season. He knocked down 20 3-pointers and hit 69.2 percent of his free throw attempts in his senior campaign. His versatility helped the Royals this season, playing anywhere from guard to forward and on occasion at center.

“It really helped how versatile Jake is. His ability to knock down open shots, put the ball on the floor, attack off the dribble, made him dangerous offensively and defensively gave a lot of people trouble with his size and his length,” Kirk said.

Swolsky also played football and baseball for the Royals the past two seasons after he transferred over from St. Patrick after his sophomore year. Swolsky caught 17 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns on the gridiron during the 2019 season and was set to be the starting centerfielder on the baseball diamond in 2020 for the Royals.

