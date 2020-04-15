A Royal statement victory

The pitcher-catcher duo is probably the most important positions on a softball field.

Not only did Mason County have to replace workhorse Lexy Cooper in the circle, but Emily Huber also graduated from behind the plate for a Lady Royals team that had won the 39th District all four years they were in high school.

Cooper pitched the majority of the innings for the Lady Royals last season, Huber catching the majority when she wasn’t battling an injury.

But with both of them and three more seniors graduated, it was time for the Lady Royals to turn over a new leaf as they were to head into the 2020 season, one that is currently in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic. One thing third-year coach Adam Sapp was really looking forward to about this year’s team…speed.

“Our style of play, we were going to be very fun to watch,” Sapp said. “It’s the most team speed I’ve ever had. We were going to bunt, steal, run and be very aggressive on the basepaths. We started doing it towards the end of last year and it showed good results. Through five innings in the region tournament, we were down just two runs despite just having one hit.”

Then the defense struggled in the sixth inning in that region tournament game against George Rogers Clark and the Lady Royals were handed a first round exit in the 10th Region Tournament for the third straight year.

While the pitching would have been the biggest question mark, Sapp said he thought the defense would be better this year.

Lexie Thompson covers a lot of ground in centerfield, Allison Gibbs and Jayla Sergent came back with experience on the left side of the diamond at short and third. Kennadi Kirk and Emma Wolfe, a transfer over from Bracken County, would have been at second and first in the infield.

While Huber was a big loss behind the plate, especially with her bat, Sapp had a lot of confidence in freshman Shelby Thompson to take over.

Haley White and Micaela Hamilton would have rounded out the outfield positions, among others to fill out the defense.

“I believe our defense would be dramatically improved. Lexie Thompson shows up to play every game. Allison Gibbs and Kennadi Kirk would have been great up the middle, Emma Wolfe helps at first base and despite it being a new position for her, she’s adapting. Jayla Sergent made the transition over to third and did a really good job with it last year,” Sapp said.

“I was really excited with the group coming back. Excited about the group and style of play change.”

That excitement may be for naught though as the KHSAA extended the dead period to May 1 on Thursday. They wouldn’t have played them all, but Mason County had 29 games scheduled by that date.

A schedule that included the Keith Carver Classic, the David Iery Classic and a few other triangles or multiple game days that included some tough competition.

“Our record usually indicates the schedule we play and I do that to get us ready for the postseason,” Sapp said.

Back to the pitching. Emma Kidd was the prime candidate to replace Cooper, seeing limited action in the circle last season. Behind her is two eighth graders to log innings, Tabitha Sapp and Marcella Gifford. When Cooper was on the mound, Sapp didn’t have to worry about who else would pitch that day. While he expects Kidd to take on the load of the innings, he still wants to be cautious about it with the junior.

“Emma does a good job, struggles with location at times. She looked good in the preseason. Innings management would have been a key. Would have to be very cautious and pick spots when you can to help her build that tolerance,” Sapp said.

“It would have been a lot of inexperience and trial by fire and a good learning experience for next year.”

With a team that had just three seniors this season in White, Lexie Thompson and Breanna Hampton, experience would have been a big factor heading into 2021. They may not get that luxury now.

“I check in with the seniors, apologized to them, but this is just extraordinary circumstances. I feel sick for them. I’m an adult and have a job and can come back next year, seniors won’t have that luxury and all players are paying the price in general. This is bigger than softball, it’s a life event we’ve never seen,” Sapp said.

If they are unable to hit the field this season, Sapp says he looks forward to having his 2021 bunch, a group that’s been with him since eighth grade when he was coaching middle school.

“We’ll have a big group back and will be interested to see how much we can do together,” Sapp said.

Mason County's Lexie Thompson would be the primary centerfielder for the Lady Royals this season and help provide some of the team speed coach Adam Sapp was looking forward to in 2020. Mason County's Emma Kidd (right) would be the primary pitcher for the Lady Royals this season.