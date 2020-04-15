A Royal statement victory

Ron Bailey
The 1981 Mason County Royals basketball team. Pictured in front row, left to right: Brian Littleton, Mark Hester, Mark Crawford, Terry Jackson and Gary Beiland. Second row, left to right: Dale Liles, Kelly Middleton, Allen Feldhaus, David Orme, Tony Pollitt, Willie Feldhaus and Charlie Jackson. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) -

We all know that the entire landscape of sports has changed in the past month, along with the KHSAA State Basketball tourney being postponed it has been a difficult time for high school sports.

With that being said, I would like to remember in my opinion, the game that established the Mason County Royals basketball program as an elite team and program in the state.

The 1981 Royals made history the entire year like when they beat the Clark County Cardinals to win the 10th Region title for the first time in school history, that was special, but more wins would add to the lore of this great team. The Royals beat the 8th Region Champs, the Shelby County Rockets in the first round on Wednesday night by the score of 53-52.

On March 20th on a Friday, the Royals faced the might Bryan Station Defenders out of the 11th Region and the Lexington team was the prohibitive favorite to win the tourney. The Defenders had it all, the ball handling skills of Leroy Byrd known as “Baby Magic” and another quick guard in Jeff Clay along with the muscular center Keith Berry.

Coach Allen Feldhaus as always had a great game plan and as always, his team did the fundamental things to win. The Royals used a sagging 2-3 zone to force long shots by Byrd and Clay.

How well did that zone work?

Well, Byrd went 1-for-10 from the field and only had four points in the game. One of my favorite plays from this game was late in the fourth quarter and this play had the entire Rupp Arena on their feet. Allen Feldhaus Jr. fired a long outlet pass to Kelly Middleton in the corner and then in an instant, Kelly fired a pass to David Orme who hit the layup to give the Royals a 59-58 lead. Down the stretch the Royals nailed crucial free throws as they upset the state tourney favorites.

Kelly Middleton tallied 24 points; Allen Feldhaus Jr. chipped in with 20 points. David Orme was strong in the paint and Charlie and Terry Jackson’s defense was outstanding. The Royals beat Mayfield on Saturday morning by the score of 79-54. The Royals then fell to Simon Kenton in the finals by the score of 70-63.

The Bryan Station win was like I stated…the victory on the big stage that catapulted the Royals to a state basketball power. It was like the cliché a team victory with defense and just plain fundamental basketball and a great game plan from Coach Allen Feldhaus.

Trophies gather dust, but memories last forever.

