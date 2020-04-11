Lady Lions were region title contenders

Lewis County’s Kayla Sullivan (right) was coming off an eighth grade season in which she hit .449 with 10 home runs. - Lewis County’s Kayla Sullivan (right) was coming off an eighth grade season in which she hit .449 with 10 home runs. -

He had only seen the team for two days after a run in the 16th Region basketball tournament, but Joe Hampton knew the talent was there.

Lewis County’s softball team was coming off a 22-win season and a 63rd District championship while losing just two seniors, but also needed to replace their coach just a couple weeks before season’s start as Mike Diller resigned.

The coach dubbed “Mr. March” for his basketball coaching may need to add another calendar month to that label as he’s roamed the basketball sidelines for over 20 years, but never as a head coach in softball.

The rest of the region agreed on Hampton’s assessment as the Lady Lions were ranked No. 2 in the 16th Region Coaches Association Preseason Coaches Poll.

Two young phenoms were ready to build off stellar eighth grade seasons, Kayla Sullivan providing the pop at the plate, Emily Cole the lights out pitching in the circle. Even with their youth, Lewis County’s time is now. But that may have to wait a year as the Lady Lions and softball teams across the state are grounded with the season in doubt due to COVID-19.

“We were excited all around from the kids to the coaching staff to the parents,” Hampton said, who was set to coach the team for the first time. “The girls had been working hard and we were hoping to get something in.”

Hampton admits he’s fairly green to the sport, only having a year of coaching experience on the softball diamond and that was back in 2004 when he helped out as an assistant. He knew he wouldn’t have taken the job if he didn’t have such knowledgeable assistants and volunteers to help out.

“Having coaching experience, regardless of sport helped. My assistants and volunteers were going to be a great deal of help with fundamentals and technique,” Hampton said.

Having a solid roster back helps too. The production starts with the two freshman, Sullivan and Cole.

Sullivan batted .449 and hit 10 home runs in 2019, leading the team in both categories. She also led the team in runs, hits and RBI. Cole, while also having a productive season at the plate, hitting .350 with 20 RBI and a team-high 10 doubles, was the team’s primary pitcher. The freshman hurled 194.1 innings in 2019, recording a 2.23 ERA and striking out 181 batters, starting in the circle in 31 games for the Lady Lions.

“They were a great place to start. A lot know about them already. We had other pieces that go with them that I was very impressed with. I saw a lot of potential throughout the whole team,” Hampton said.

Some of those other pieces returning were Madison Liles, Alanna Puente, Jessi Lawhun and Sarah Paige Weddington. All four played in over 30 games for the Lady Lions last season, bringing their experience back and adding the depth needed to put the Lady Lions near the top of the region. They also added seniors Sydni Dummitt and Emily Short back to the team.

The 63rd District title was their first ever since the district aligned this way in 2006. But the team ranked above them in the 16th Region?

It was 63rd District foe Raceland.

The Lady Rams were pegged as region favorites despite the Lady Lions claiming a 12-9 win over them in last season’s 63rd District finale. Raceland did go on to the 16th Region Tournament final before losing to Ashland, who handed the Lady Lions a first round loss.

The two were set to duel on April 21 and then again on May 7 in Vanceburg and most likely again in late May for some more hardware.

“Despite being a young team, knowing what we had enticed me to do it,” Hampton said.

Hampton’s softball debut may have to wait one more year though, that is if he’ll even be back on the sidelines, retiring from teaching after 21 years once the school year is or already is over. All along, Hampton’s plan was to do it for this season and see how it went, so he’s open to returning if he decides to.

Until then, we’ll most likely be wondering what’s in store for a Lady Lions team with a lot of potential come 2021, just a year older.