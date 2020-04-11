Sports on TV

April 11, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul gives instruction to teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips) -

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 11

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — NBA 2K Players Tournament: Semifinals

9 p.m.

ESPN — NBA 2K Players Tournament: Final —-

Sunday, April 11

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — NBA HORSE Challenge

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul gives instruction to teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_124487280-708d8ab1a77445ecbb7926ed82d80e68.jpgOklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul gives instruction to teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)