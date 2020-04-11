Sports on TV

Julia Parker is looking forward to seeing her name be added to the board atop the entrance to Anderson Gym that lists all the Ashland Kittens and Tomcats selected to play in Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games.

Lewis County has no such existing signage. The Lions have never needed it — until now.

The cancellation of the prestigious all-star event was announced on Thursday morning by mutual agreement of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and Indiana’s All-Star director due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Because the KABC had not yet conducted tryouts for its teams, it elected to name each region’s Player of the Year to the squads. That elevates Lewis County’s Sam O’Keefe and Ashland’s Parker to those honors.

O’Keefe is the first Lewis County player to be named a Kentucky-Indiana All-Star. Parker is the fourth Kitten to receive that designation, said historian and 1998 Kentucky All-Star J.R. VanHoose.

“It’s just a great honor to represent my county,” O’Keefe said Thursday after Lions coach Joe Hampton informed him of the news via text message. “It means a lot. I’ve known so many good players that played here in front of me, so to be the first one is an extreme honor.”

Parker will be Ashland’s second representative on that team in a span of three years. Mykasa Robinson made it in 2018. The other Kittens to earn that recognition were Birdell Fish (1976) and Barbara Harkins (1978).

“Playing with Mykasa, I’ve always looked up to her,” Parker said, “so it’s a huge honor to get to join that (club).”

O’Keefe averaged a double-double as a senior, pitching in 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game through the 16th Region Tournament semifinals. He led Lewis County on a stirring run to the region title game.

Parker, whose prowess resided in 3-point shooting, delivered 14.4 ppg. She converted 37% of her treys (84 of 227) and 88.9% of her foul shots (72 of 81).

Both were voted 16th Region Player of the Year for their respective gender by KABC members. The coaches association also planned to open All-Star tryouts to region Player of the Year runners-up this season, but those tryouts never happened.

That cost Boyd County’s Blake Stewart and Fairview’s Gracie Crisp the opportunity to try to earn a chance to represent the commonwealth.

“I just kind of expected it, with how everything’s been canceled,” Stewart said of the news. “It really wasn’t a surprise to me.”

Added Crisp: “I was kinda upset about it because I had been trying to get in shape, do some more drills and put up extra shots to be ready to go and try out. I was really excited to be able to get the opportunity too and I knew there would be a lot of talented players, so I really worked hard to be ready for it.”

This is the first time the boys’ All-Star Game — in actuality a two-game home-and-home series, this year to be contested on June 5 at Great Crossing in Georgetown and June 6 in Indianapolis — won’t be played since 1943-44. Those games were called off due to World War II, VanHoose said. The girls event had been played uninterrupted since 1976.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and to represent Kentucky maybe would have been an awesome thing to do,” Stewart said, “but hey, things happen in life, and just gotta keep on rolling.”

O’Keefe shared that perspective.

“It was upsetting,” O’Keefe said. “When I found out that I was the KABC Player of the Year, that was something that I was kinda looking forward to, being able to try out for that team. But as long as I’m healthy and everybody’s safe, I’m all right with it.”

Crisp and Parker know where their basketball careers will continue. Crisp has signed with Kentucky Christian and Parker is bound for Pikeville.

“It does make it easier that I got the chance to play in college,” said Crisp, who averaged 14.2 ppg as a senior for the Lady Eagles. “I think this will give me way more time to improve and learn a lot more about basketball.”

O’Keefe and Stewart, meanwhile, are still weighing their options.

Stewart, who pitched in 17.6 ppg and 6.8 rpg and set Boyd County’s career records for steals and games played as a senior, is just itching to get back to his home away from home.

“I got a basketball court here at my house, so I’m blessed to have the materials here at my house to still work out,” Stewart said. He added with a laugh, “Of course, I still want to get back in the gym. I don’t think I’ve ever gone this long in my life not being in a basketball gym.”

Concurred Parker: “I’ve been having to shoot outside, because there’s not gyms available. It’s weird just being in the house and not having practice and scheduled things to go to.”

Lewis County’s Sam O’Keefe is the first player in program history to be named a Kentucky-Indiana All-Star. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DSC_4565.jpg Lewis County’s Sam O’Keefe is the first player in program history to be named a Kentucky-Indiana All-Star. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)