2020 NFL Draft Order

Owens Crawford was never the most physically gifted player on the court. Wasn’t the most athletic, tallest or quickest.

His hard work and dedication to the game of basketball was though.

Crawford recently closed out his basketball career at Kentucky Christian University, in four years scoring over 1,000 points and recording over 500 assists after a solid career at Augusta in high school.

He now has his sights set on entering the coaching ranks and will head to Baylor University to get his Master’s Degree and accepted a graduate assistant position with the men’s basketball team.

Basketball has helped lead him down this path, his hard work has helped carve the way to it.

“For the most part, I never really considered myself overly gifted or overly talented,” Crawford said. “I had to work to be one of the better players. I just really truly loved playing the game of basketball. Some people may say that, but they don’t want to put the work into it. It got to a point where it wasn’t a thought of mine, summers I had a job, I’d go to work and then go workout and shoot basketball. I wanted to do that. That was part of me. I just worked hard and loved the game.”

The milestones he’s hit and success on the court have proven that. His hard work and determination off the court have also proven that, one of just five people selected in the country for Baylor’s graduate assistant program and set to graduate in May from KCU with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on sports management.

Getting to this point Crawford has been a part of a lot of success, whether it was Augusta’s first ever 10th Region All “A” title, the multiple 39th District championships or playing for an NCCA national championship as a freshman.

“I never would have imagined that when I was younger. Getting to play for a national championship, that led me to tour with Athletes in Action, one of the coolest things I’ve ever done. At KCU we got to play D-1 and D-2 schools. I got to play against the all-time leader in 3-pointers when we played Wofford (Fletcher Magee). Basketball has really opened things up for me,” Crawford said.

It all started in the small town of Augusta, when as a freshman the Panthers upset Mason County at The Fieldhouse in the first of their back-to-back 39th District titles. Crawford’s junior year came with the All “A” title, his senior year knocking off the Royals again at the buzzer for three district titles in four years, something the school of less than 100 kids may never experience again.

“When we beat Mason County the first time the confidence was just instilled from there. People have asked me to rank them and it’s hard to do. They were all pretty special. The All “A” title meant a lot because a lot of people said we couldn’t do it without Brent (Bach) coming off two district titles. Senior year you want to go out winning and the way it ended was just wild,” Crawford said.

The senior year campaign was nearly topped off by a 10th Region title. The Panthers defeated Scott and Montgomery County in the 10th Region Tournament before the Royals got their revenge, the Panthers coming up one game shy of the ultimate dream…Rupp Arena for the Sweet 16.

“We had to win three games in four days with six players pretty much. It was just the hand we were dealt and came up a little short. We had our ups and downs and that’s sports. Can’t win ‘em all,” Crawford said. “At the end of it all, the individual and team accomplishments are great, but the people I’ve met and the relationships built are even better. You don’t even realize it when playing all the other players and coaches you build relationships with and ones I’ll always have. I still talk to some people that I played against years ago and it’s important to keep those relationships and friendships.”

The bonds built helped land him at Baylor. When he took the Athletes in Action Tour, Crawford built a bond with Kyle Combs, a graduate assistant at Baylor.

After his freshman season, he then got to team up with one of his Augusta teammates, Connor Maddox for the past three seasons. The two had been playing together since the sixth grade and Crawford felt fortunate to experience the college game with Maddox.

“We’ve had a lot of memories together. It was weird when we played our last game together,” Crawford said.

Crawford plans to head down to Baylor in Waco, Texas in July, assuming things are back to normal by then. He’ll pursue his Master’s in sports pedagogy which is essentially a teaching and coaching degree.

He was set to get married in May, but that has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When he’s done at Baylor, he wants to be a coach and not sure if he wants to pursue the high school or college path with it.

One thing’s for sure, when he does get his own team, they’ll definitely be well-prepared and ready to outwork you, much like what their coach did throughout his career.

Owens Crawford is set to graduate in May from Kentucky Christian University and will he heading to Baylor in the fall to get his Master’s degree. (KCU Athletics) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Crawford.jpg Owens Crawford is set to graduate in May from Kentucky Christian University and will he heading to Baylor in the fall to get his Master’s degree. (KCU Athletics)