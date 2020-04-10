2020 NFL Draft Order

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide vote. Burrow, who has led the top-ranked Tigers to an unbeaten season and their first College Football Playoff appearance, received 50 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 156 points. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) -

Draft: April 23-25

1. Cincinnati

2. Washington

3. Detroit

4. NY Giants

5. Miami

6. LA Chargers

7. Carolina

8. Arizona

9. Jacksonville

10. Cleveland

11. NY Jets

12. Raiders

13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)

14. Tampa Bay

15. Denver

16. Atlanta

17. Dallas

18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)

19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

20. Jacksonville (from LA Rams)

21. Philadelphia

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo)

23. New England

24. New Orleans

25. Minnesota

26. Miami (from Houston)

27. Seattle

28. Baltimore

29. Tennessee

30. Green Bay

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City

