Fleming was ready to build off second half surge

Things got off to a rough start when Tanna Seuferer took over the Fleming County softball program as they went 2-10 in their first 12 games of the season in 2019.

But the Lady Panthers closed the season with a surge, winning 11 of their final 16 games and were looking forward to building on that headed into 2020.

They had high expectations, picked behind Rowan County in the 61st District and seventh in the 16th Region in the 16th Region Coaches Association Preseason Poll, a region tournament they were set to host for the first time ever in the 16th and look to get back into for the first time since 2017.

The anticipation was building.

“We were looking forward to being competitive in all aspects,” Seuferer said, entering her second season as the head coach. “We returned a lot from last year and I thought we’d be strong.”

But it may be for naught as the coronavirus pandemic is threatening to wipe out spring sports, every KHSAA member school on a dead period until at least May 1.

The roster returned all but three players.

Sidney Argo is back after finishing top 10 in the state in batting average last season, hitting .609. Argo, entering her junior season, provides blazing speed at the top of the lineup that Sueferer was hoping to expand her game even more, adding a harder slap and some more power at the plate.

“It just would have given her another tool that would make her that much more effective,” Seuferer said.

Caroline Price had a full year of experience in the circle as the primary pitcher and brought pop to the plate with a .400 batting average and 26 RBI. In the circle, Price pitched 136 innings last season with a 3.45 ERA.

Gracie Newsom was going to add to that, forming a trio of leaders that Seuferer was going to depend on.

“Everyone had their roles. I was looking at those three to be my leaders, everyone else get on base and do what they were supposed to do,” Sueferer said.

Lacy Wiese (formerly Edmond), Mallory Donahue and Courtney Arrasmith were going to be the primary outfielders, Argo at short and pitching at times, Sadie Price at third, Kylie Griggs at second, Lauren McGinnins at first and Newsom behind the plate with Pierce in the circle.

Their schedule was going to have them battle tested as they had showcases and classics lined up at Tates Creek, Boyd County and Great Crossing High School.

“We scheduled quite a few new tourneys we haven’t been in before. A lot of new teams we hadn’t faced. I was ready to see the new competition to see where we stand,” Seuferer said.

Seuferer, after playing Division I softball at Morehead State, felt more comfortable heading into her second season.

“I learned a lot last year. I was looking forward to building off what I learned from other coaches, extending that knowledge to my players and doing what’s best for the team,” Seuferer said.

After two first round exits the last two seasons in the 61st District Tournament, Seuferer was going to use that and the surge they had in the second half of the season to fuel their fire, especially with the region tournament being on their field.

Now comes the unknown, not knowing if they’ll have a season, not knowing if they’ll get to play on their own field as they tried to contend against the Raceland’s, Lewis County’s, Boyd County’s and Ashland’s expected to come compete for the region crown.

One thing is certain, with just one senior on the roster, the Lady Panthers will be a team to watch for in 2021.

