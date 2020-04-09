Throwback Thursday

April 9, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Terry Jackson of the Mason County Royals versus Bryan Station in the 1981 State Tourney. The Royals upset the top ranked Defenders. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) -

