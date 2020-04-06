Lady Bears built big expectations

April 6, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison - [email protected]
Bracken County’s Savannah Engnes would have been one of the key parts for the Lady Bears this season as they aim for their first district title since 2015. -

It was a year where they were ready to take the 39th District Championship trophy back to Brooksville.

With pitching ace Georganna Carpenter back from injury and a plethora of arms behind her, Bracken County was poised and ready to claim the 39th.

As the coronavirus pandemic puts the spring sports season further in doubt, the KHSAA announcing on Thursday that the dead period to be extended until at least May 1, those thoughts may have to be put on hold for a year.

“We thought we had a legitimate shot to win district, a legitimate shot to compete for a regional Class “A” title,” Lady Bears coach Brad Riley said. “We brought a lot of talent back and a lot of young talent coming in.

The Lady Bears were focused on building a family atmosphere first under Riley as he entered his third year with the team. The state of the program was in good shape with a lot of numbers, 25 on the high school roster, 25 on the middle school roster.

“Our motto was hashtag ‘We are family’. We built an environment where we cared about each other and worked hard. We talk about things they can improve on and they’d just go with it without any complaints or reservations. It was a great group of kids and we were excited about this year’s team and how they’ve come together,” Riley said.

The first matter of business would be getting past Mason County. The Lady Royals have won the last four 39th District championships, Bracken County’s last district title coming in 2015.

The stars were aligned for it with the lefty Carpenter back in the circle as she missed her sophomore season due to a knee injury from basketball late in the season. It didn’t just stop there with kids that could fling it from the circle. Maya Purdin was the lead pitcher last season as a freshman and brought back valuable experience, Brooklyn Norton as well with eighth grader Ella Johnson also coming on late in the season with a bright future.

The amount of pitching they had created flexibility elsewhere, helping fill the gap for the five seniors they lost, four of them hitting over .400 in Natalie Bell, Katelyn Bond, Breanna Hamilton and Kelsey Hitch.

The deep rotation allowed Riley to have more freedom in the field, when Carpenter wasn’t pitching she could play first base, Norton could play second or third, Johnson at short or second.

Behind the plate was the leader of the team, Savannah Engnes. Engnes a senior, would have been a four-year starter behind the plate that brings back a wealth of experience not only to the pitching staff, but also brings a big bat back.

“I can’t talk enough how important Savannah is to our team,” Riley said. “She not only is a great catcher, but also a great hitter and a very good leader.”

Aly Keuper, Emma Schultz and Brooklyn Sumner were the other three seniors bringing a lot of experience back. Keuper was slotted to play at first, Schultz the leader of the outfield in center and Sumner out in right field.

“If a ball was hit in Emma’s area, there’s no doubt in my mind she was catching it,” Riley said.

Aleah Cummins started as an eighth grader and enters her third season as a starter and would have been in left field. Jayda England was also expected to have a big year, according to Riley.

“Defensively I thought we would have been solid and we were hitting the ball pretty well heading into our first game. I felt like we would have had a leg up on some people early on,” Riley said.

Behind that was a talented eighth grade group that will be waiting in the wings.

All of that is on hold until at least May 1, the KHSAA announcing on Thursday the dead period was extended until at least then as spring sports are suspended indefinitely.

While the 2020 season looks bleak, the future is bright for Bracken County softball.

“It stinks knowing the seniors might not get to play. We’ve built things together, we’re there for each other through thick and thin,” Riley said. “You can’t put records or stats behind the bond we’ve built. We had big expectations and a great group that will make a positive difference anywhere in life.”

Bracken County’s Savannah Engnes would have been one of the key parts for the Lady Bears this season as they aim for their first district title since 2015.
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Bracken-County-Softball_1.jpgBracken County’s Savannah Engnes would have been one of the key parts for the Lady Bears this season as they aim for their first district title since 2015.

Evan Dennison

[email protected]