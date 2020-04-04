Sports on TV

April 4, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Horses run after leaving the starting gate at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on. -

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 4

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — INDYCAR iRacing Challenge: The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Virtual Barber Motorsports Park

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

6 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

Sunday, April 5

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FOX — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

6 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

Horses run after leaving the starting gate at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on.
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_124691993-d40bc176e0254fab83b24130985861b5.jpgHorses run after leaving the starting gate at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on.