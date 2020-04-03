Area coaches using Zoom to connect

April 3, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison - [email protected]
In times where social distancing is the new norm, there’s still ways to connect face-to-face…from a distance.

While anything in the immediate future is in question involving groups of people, a couple of basketball coaches from around the area are still finding a way to communicate about the game.

Robertson County boys’ basketball coach Patrick Kelsch headed a Zoom discussion on Wednesday evening with other coaching peers to discuss certain topics. Zoom Video Communications is an American remote conferencing service company that provides a remote conferencing service that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration.

It may not be the new wave of Tik Tok’s, but Zoom is taking the nation by storm during this time as a form of video communication whether it be among friends, teams, organizations, businesses or even coaches. Lately we’ve seen teams communicate via this outlet whether they’re posting workouts to keep in shape or team bonding. Many companies are using it too to keep communication lines open with a face-to-face approach while they’re being asked to work from home.

It differs from FaceTime because it’s more than one-on-one conversations, rather a collaboration of people on a mini-screen.

Kelsch said about 12 coaches joined the video conference on Wednesday, something he hopes to make a weekly thing for the time being.

“I was laying in bed one night and realized I missed basketball more than I thought I could have. Sometimes you want a break and relax a bit after the season, but when you’re told you can’t do something, you want it even more,” Kelsch said. “This time of year I enjoy watching my guys in AAU ball and building more relationships through the game of basketball and you can’t do that right now. So I gauged interest in coaches to bounce ideas and talk to somebody that’s been in your shoes before.”

Coaches from around the area included Robin Kelsch, Jason Hinson, Sam Elsbernd, Jason Butler and Aaron Massey along with a few others like Matt Taylor, former St. Patrick and Fleming County coach who currently resides in Texas.

The range of topics included realignment in the state and if it happened what could happen? Out of region officials that officiate region tournaments, high school basketball in Texas and the differences from Kentucky, scouting via on film or in person and much more.

This could also pave the path for summer coaches’ clinics and demonstrating things. Instead of attending a University in person with a large group of other coaches, maybe the coaches heading the instruction will do it via Zoom this summer if the coronavirus pandemic lingers on.

Kelsch doesn’t necessarily want to take it that direction with instruction, rather just keep it an open forum with whoever wants to come discuss.

“It’s mainly created to get online and talk basketball. We wanted to talk basketball in an informal setting. We had a good turnout for the first one. Multiple regions and a couple of states were represented. It’s good to talk with these guys who you may not be able to talk to during the season,” Kelsch said. “You realize these coaches have been in the situations you’ve been in and it’s neat to hear different ways of how to prepare for it.”

Kelsch would like to keep it going on a weekly basis for however long the quarantine and stay at home orders are in place for the foreseeable future. Every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. is the target time for it if other coaches are interested in joining. Former University of Pikeville coach Kelly Wells will be joining next week.

New topics will be brought up each week as it becomes more of a collaborative effort.

“Everybody that participated would like to do it again. We’ll get into more of the game of basketball as it goes on. Practice setups, keeping intensity in practice, I’m hoping to get to the point where we can share plays and sets. I’d like to get more from across the state and get at least one rep from each region,” Kelsch said.

Evan Dennison

[email protected]