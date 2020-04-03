O’Keefe Offensive Player of the Year, All-EKC teams announced

April 3, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison - [email protected]
Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington was selected to the All-EKC team on Thursday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) -
Lewis County’s Sam O’Keefe was selected as the EKC Offenisve Player of the Year. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) -

The end of season Eastern Kentucky Conference basketball banquet originally slated for March 13 was postponed and the possibility of having it remains in question with the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Gary Kidwell released the All-EKC Conference teams on Thursday with the boys’ and girls’ teams that included Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Hop Brown Courage Award, Terrance Smith Courage Award and Commissioner’s Award.

Kidwell is in his 25th year as EKC commissioner and hopes to keep the Conference moving along once things get back to somewhat of a normal.

“We’ll just hope to keep moving along,” Kidwell said. “We have 12 football teams and seven basketball teams among many other sports. We’ll try and make up the banquet at a later date.”

Starting off with the team awards, the girls’ EKC regular season champion was Rowan County, West Carter the runner-up during the tournament in December. On the boys’ side, Rowan County also claimed the EKC regular season championship, East Carter as the runner-up.

The girls’ Player of the Year was West Carter’s Allie Stone. Stone averaged 18.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Lady Comets this season. The boys’ Player of the Year was Rowan County’s Mason Moore. Moore averaged 24.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Vikings this season.

“It was nip and tuck with Mason Moore and Sam O’Keefe, could have gone either way,” Kidwell said.

O’Keefe, who played for Lewis County, won boys’ Offensive Player of the Year honors after averaging 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Lions this season. The girls’ Offensive Player of the Year was Rowan County’s Haven Ford. Ford averaged 19.9 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Lady Vikings this season.

Girls’ defensive Player of the Year went to West Carter’s Ragan Adkins, boys’ Defensive Player of the Year going to Rowan County’s Chase Alderman.

Girls’ Coach of the Year was Rowan County’s Matt Stokes, guiding the Lady Vikings to a 22-11 record, a 61st District Championship and a 16th Region semifinal appearance. Boys’ Coach of the Year was Bath County’s Bart Williams, leading the Wildcats to a 16-17 record, a 61st District runner-up and a 16th Region tournament appearance.

“Bart Williams has done a really good job rebuilding that program,” Kidwell said.

The girls’ Hop Brown Courage Awards went to West Carter’s Becca Nolan and East Carter’s Hannah Gallion. The boys’ Terrance Smith Courage Award went to Rowan County’s Hunter Mitchell Smith.

The girls’ Commissioner’s Award went to Russell’s Greg Sanders, the boys’ Commissioner’s Awards going to East Carter’s Jack Calhoun and Lewis County’s James “Bo” Silvey.

“Bo Silvey has been an assistant at Lewis County since the 70’s,” Kidwell said.

Here’s a look at the All-EKC Conference Teams:

GIRLS

Ashtyn Barnett — Bath County

Morgan McNabb — Bath County

Haley Campbell — East Carter

Hannah Gallion — East Carter

Alyssa Stickler — East Carter

Halle Swanagan — East Carter

Cheyenne D’Souza — Lewis County

Sarah Paige Weddington — Lewis County

Aliyah Horsley — Lewis County

Brooke Blevins — Rowan County

Haven Ford — Rowan County

Shelby Ricer — Rowan County

Jada Rogers — Rowan County

Hailey Rose — Rowan County

Malia Blevins — Russell

Aubrey Hill — Russell

Kaeli Ross — Russell

Shaelyn Steele — Russell

Ragan Adkins — West Carter

Kallie Burchett — West Carter

Kylie Gilliam — West Carter

Becca Nolen — West Carter

Allie Stone — West Carter

BOYS

Zack Otis — Bath County

Jacob Patton — Bath County

Brooks Williams — Bath County

Hunter Binion — East Carter

Treven Tussey — East Carter

Logan Liles — Lewis County

Sam O’Keefe — Lewis County

Wyatt Yates — Lewis County

Jake Helton — Morgan County

Garrett Wright — Morgan County

Chase Alderman — Rowan County

Will Cox — Rowan County

Devin Davidson — Rowan County

Mason Moore — Rowan County

Brady Bell — Russell

Charlie Jachimczuk — Russell

Tristan Miller — Russell

Braden Leadingham — West Carter

Trace Tackett — West Carter

Tyson Webb — West Carter

Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington was selected to the All-EKC team on Thursday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Weddington-1.jpgLewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington was selected to the All-EKC team on Thursday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Lewis County’s Sam O’Keefe was selected as the EKC Offenisve Player of the Year. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_O-Keefe-1.jpgLewis County’s Sam O’Keefe was selected as the EKC Offenisve Player of the Year. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Evan Dennison

[email protected]