Throwback Thursday

April 2, 2020 edennison Sports 0
This week’s Throwback Thursday pic was taken before the 1959 NCAA Final Four in Freedom Hall with the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. Ralph Davis, the former Vanceburg Star is in front, Coach George Smith and the iconic Oscar Robertson in the back. The Bearcats lost to California in the Final Four. (Ron Bailey) -

