Officials trying to supplement losses

April 2, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Officials like Scott Allison are wondering when they’ll be able to call their next game due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Provided) -

Much like many other Americans, sports officials are currently out of work themselves.

With no sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no one there to blow that whistle or call the balls and strikes.

No sports for officials means no paychecks. While most have full-time, part-time or self employment income otherwise, officiating definitely helps supply them with some supplemental income.

Scott Allison was set to start his 32nd season as an umpire in baseball and also do some softball. Allison recently retired after 30 years after working as an EMT at Nicholas County EMS and currently works part-time as a deputy jailer in Nicholas County. He at least has that to fall back on, but estimates he’s going to miss out on about $3,500-$4,00o if spring sports are canceled.

The KHSAA released a statement on Tuesday that spring sports are suspended indefinitely.

“I already miss it. Miss the game, miss the camaraderie,” Allison said. “Luckily my wife is a nurse, she’s basically the income supplier right now.”

Allison and others may be getting some relief.

Last week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky has opened up access to people who are self-employed or work as independent contractors.

“I’m happy to report that independent contractors, small business owners, substitute teachers, gig economy workers, child care workers from churches, cosmetologists, and anyone who has had to leave their job because of quarantine or paid leave now qualifies for unemployment in Kentucky,” Beshear said.

Before last week, they were ineligible to receive benefits in Kentucky.

J.T. Taylor is an assignor for officials in the Metro Softball Association that covers the 10th and 11th Region. He deals with around 80 officials as a softball assignor and will also be out a nice chunk of change with no spring sports season in the immediate future. While he and others are disappointed, there’s a lot more they look forward to then the paychecks they receive.

“These guys care about the game and want to umpire. It’s not about the money, we love the game and want to be around the kids. Watch them grow and become better ball players. That’s what we’re out there for,” Taylor said.

Taylor works full-time for Neogen in Lexington, who have helped with the supply of hand sanitizer and gloves during the pandemic. When he’d get off work, he’d be at a ball field or a basketball court sometimes up to five or six nights a week.

“My wife has given me a ‘honey-do’ list. Now that I’m home all the time we’ve got some projects we need to do. Wife has me doing a lot of things around the house. It’s all good,” Taylor said.

Taylor officiates both softball and basketball, he’s been an assignor in softball for 11 years, umpire for 22. He officiates basketball for the Bluegrass Basketball Association and was a former president for the BBA. He’s been a basketball official for 25 years.

He’s very thankful the Governor has opened the unemployment benefit doors for officials.

“Subcontractors and contractors usually fall through the cracks with unemployment, we’re usually the ones left out. If it wasn’t for us, these kids wouldn’t have games. I applaud the Governor for opening this up,” Taylor said.

Brian Wallingford also calls basketball and softball games. He’s been officiating basketball for 21 years, softball for three. He’s estimated he’ll miss out on roughly $3,000 from no softball games in the spring.

“I’m about to go nuts just sitting around the house. I haven’t gone anywhere unless I have to go to the store. When you spend every bit of four to five nights a week out at a game, it changes things rather quickly,” Wallingford said.

While the coronavirus has been a big negative for everyone, one thing that may stem from it could be an influx of officials needing some of that supplemental income to help offset losses during the pandemic.

With a national shortage of officials and the economy looking bleak in the immediate future, it could be a way for one to collect some income while trying to make ends meet.

