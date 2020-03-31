Beshear: Golf courses can remain open

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reiterated on Sunday during his daily press conference that golf courses can remain open for the time being.

The approach continues to be a fluid one, taking things on a daily basis.

“I know it was a beautiful weekend. But we can’t have large groups , and a large group can be six of you if you’re close together…. Where social distancing is not being followed, we’re going to have to shut golf courses or other places like them down,” Beshear said in his daily presser. “We’ve allowed golf courses to remain in operation because golf is one of the few sports you can play and maintain 6-feet distance. But too many people are not complying.”

Beshear added he didn’t want to shut golf courses down, but will do what he must.

Some courses around the state have decided to close their courses, the city of Lexington did so on Friday.

Last week, courses were to be closed in Ohio, but the Ohio Department of Health says golf courses can remain open during the COVID-19 crisis on Sunday, but they must meet all of the stay-at-home order’s social distancing requirements. That caps a back-and-forth this week that caused some confusion.

As the weather starts to heat up, like it did over the weekend with temperatures steady in the 70’s, it’s important to follow social distancing guidelines if you decide to hit the course.

