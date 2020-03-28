Rithcie wanted one last shot

Dalton Ritchie has spent his spring break fishing while social distancing in Alabama and Tennessee.

The Midland University senior and Mason County grad would much rather be in San Antonio for the ACUI National Shooting Championships for the Warriors.

The canceling of the rest of the shotgun sports season was just the tip of the iceberg for the Maysville native. After being away at college for four years in Fremont, Nebraska, Ritchie was most looking forward to May to show his biggest accomplishment yet, graduating college.

Commencement has been canceled as well.

“All four years being away from home, what stayed in the back of my mind the most was to make my mom proud and let her see me walk across that stage,” Ritchie said. “That’s what hit me the worst.”

Ritchie is still looking at graduating in May, but the University is planning on doing the commencement virtually.

He was also looking forward to the National Championship shoot that was set to take place March 19 and run through this weekend in San Antonio. Ritchie had goals of being an All-American and chasing a individual national championship in the skeet shooting and trap shooting competitions. He made the All-Conference team in the Midwestern Conference after a successful fall season of shooting.

The National Championships were going to be his swan song, finishing out a shooting career for the Warriors in which they claimed a National Championship in 2017, a third place finish in 2018 and fourth in 2019. Ritchie was working towards his goal of being an All-American, one of the top 30 shooters in the country. He was looking forward to building off his third place finish at last year’s Nationals in the sporting clays.

“The fall went good, we had a lot of team wins. Making all conference and winning a conference championship, we were really looking forward to it,” Ritchie said.

Now like many athletes across the country, the Coronavirus pandemic leaves them with a sense of “what if”. Ritchie has no regrets though. He’s happy he made the decision to go to school 800-plus miles away, basically in the middle of nowhere. He’ll finish his courses online and graduate with a business management and marketing major and a minor in coaching.

He has a job lined up with Enterprise here in Maysville in their management program and would like to eventually use his coaching minor down the road, whether it be with shooting or baseball, a sport he also played with the Royals.

“I’d love to help start up a shooting program at Mason County,” Ritchie said. “Growing up, 4-H influenced me a ton and I’d like to give back to the community. I started shooting when I was 11 with 4-H, my dad and grandpa got me into it and they’ve been big influences in my life. When I started shooting with 4-H, the competition of things and getting to know things and what I needed to do to be the best I could be. It makes you realize there’s really good shooters out there and you have to discipline yourself and shoot to the best of your ability.”

Ritchie won’t be done shooting yet. He plans to still shoot in Amatuer Trapshooting Association events in the state and has thought about joining the Skeet Shooting Association and Sporting Clays Association to compete.

All in all, Ritchie looks at his college career as a big positive and one that’s opened up opportunities for him.

“When I came into college I was a little scared. I grew up with the same people my entire life. At first I didn’t feel comfortable with new experiences, but I went out of my comfort zone and out of routine and ended up falling in love with it. All the traveling and new experiences have opened up new opportunities for me and I’m happy I did it,” Ritchie said.

Midland University’s Dalton Ritchie earned himself All-Conference honors in the Midwestern Conference and was really looking forward to the ACUI National Championships in San Antonio, which would have been this weekend. (Submitted)
