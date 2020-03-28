Sports on TV

March 28, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Horses run after leaving the starting gate at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on. -

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, March 28

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

6 p.m.

NBCSN — The Florida Derby: From Hallandale Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

Sunday, March 29

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

Horses run after leaving the starting gate at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on.
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_124691993-d40bc176e0254fab83b24130985861b5-2.jpgHorses run after leaving the starting gate at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on.