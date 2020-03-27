Bowling, Fearis a flight team

When they’re not conversating during a mound visit, Mason County senior baseball players Landen Bowling and Tyler Fearis have another unique bond.

This one is a couple thousand feet in the air though.

Bowling and Fearis share some similar career aspirations of wanting to be pilots. Both have taken the aviation classes that Mason County High School offers and both are now taking aviation courses online that Eastern Kentucky University offers.

The two are looking forward to their futures, Bowling heading to University of Cincinnati-Clermont for their aviation program and to also continue playing baseball. Fearis has aspirations of joining the Navy and is headed to Jacksonville University in Florida to take part in the Navy ROTC program they offer, earning a ROTC National scholarship.

Bowling wants to be a commercial pilot and fly for an airline, Fearis hopeful to be a pilot in the Navy some day.

While the two have their futures mapped out, the two were looking forward to their senior seasons on the diamond. With the Coronavirus pandemic, that is now in jeopardy. Bowling was set to be the ace of the pitching staff, Fearis a three-year starter at catcher.

“Its not even the fact that we can’t play games, but we can’t get together as a team and get better with each other. It’s unfortunate for some other seniors who could have possibly got college offers because scouts can’t come watch them play,” Bowling said.

When Bowling isn’t shaking off a curveball sign from Fearis, the two are working on getting their private pilot license at the Fleming-Mason Airport. Bowling said he’s about halfway through from obtaining the license, Fearis a little further along only needing a “check ride” he said to get his license.

While Bowling delivers the heat and breaking balls on the bump, Fearis was the one catching them and framing pitches on the corners.

Their bond goes way beyond that though.

“Me and Landen have been through everything together,” Fearis said. “The bond is way outside of baseball. Whenever we’re out there playing on the field I can tell if he’s having a bad day and if something isn’t right, I’m there to help him push through it. When he’s having a good day, I’m the first one to tell him he’s doing a good job.”

That bond would have helped a Royals team looking forward to a season in which the Royals were favorites to win the 39th District for their fifth straight year and looking for their first 10th Region tournament victory since 2014.

“Most definitely revenge in the 10th Region,” Bowling said. “That’s what we were looking forward to. We lost a few guys that made a big impact, but over the winter we got together a lot and all got stronger and better. We were excited to see our work in the offseason to see how we progressed.”

Bowling and Fearis were two of five seniors expected to be big contributors for the upcoming season along with Carson Brammer, Dylan Mitchell and Jake Swolsky. Now things are in limbo, not sure if they’ll have a shortened season with a KHSAA mandated “dead period” lasting until at least April 10 and expected to be prolonged even further.

“I was looking forward to one last go around with all the guys,” Fearis said, who knows this will be his last year of baseball.

“It’s been tough because this was going to be my last year for my baseball career. Now we’re just hoping to get it in and hoping we can get some of it.”

Bowling is a little more fortunate in that regard because he hasn’t thrown his last pitch. He committed to UC-Clermont in January and points to their aviation program for the reason on choosing the Cougars.

“They have a phenomenal aviation program, top 50 in the U.S. There’s only one in Kentucky and that was at EKU but I always wanted to play baseball in college. I loved my visit to UCC, met everyone and they offered me a spot and I took it,” Bowling said.

He’s coming off a stellar junior season in which he pitched 63.2 innings with a 2.65 ERA and 83 strikeouts.

Now the two are just hopeful to get on the field so they can carry on more mound conversations. If not, they’ll be doing so in the cockpit as they strive for their career paths.

