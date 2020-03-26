This week’s Throwback is a classic photo from the start of the 1947 State Tourney. Marvin Mayhall of the 1946 State Champs Breckinridge County greets Maysville Bulldog players, pictured from left to right: Buddy Gilvin, George Cooke, Herman Tolle and Elza Whalen. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)
This week’s Throwback is a classic photo from the start of the 1947 State Tourney. Marvin Mayhall of the 1946 State Champs Breckinridge County greets Maysville Bulldog players, pictured from left to right: Buddy Gilvin, George Cooke, Herman Tolle and Elza Whalen. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)