Wells ready for more family time

University of Pikeville Coach Kelly Wells with his wife Shawne, his daughter Kaylee and his son Mason. (UPIKE Athletics) - University of Pikeville Coach Kelly Wells with his wife Shawne, his daughter Kaylee and his son Mason. (UPIKE Athletics) -

Kelly Wells wanted more time with his family.

The last couple weeks have reassured his decision on stepping down as the University of Pikeville basketball coach, getting to spend even more time with his family as we’re stuck under quarantine.

His daughter Kaylee will be a senior next school year, son Mason headed in to eighth grade.

“Family was like my third full-time job. I’m just at a stage in my life where my daughter is a rising senior, son is in eighth grade and figured the time was now, ” Wells said, who made the announcement in late January that this season would be his last as the coach.

Tuesday night would have been the men’s NAIA National championship in Kansas City.

Just nine years ago, Wells and his UPike squad cut down the nets in KC to claim the school’s first ever national championship.

Wells wanted one more crack at it. With the Coronavirus pandemic, Wells didn’t get that chance as the tournament was canceled, putting an end to his coaching career.

In 25 seasons as a coach, Wells won over 550 games from the high school to the college ranks with stops at Marion County High School, Mason County, Hawaii Pacific and Pikeville. He won the 2011 NAIA National title with UPike and the 2003 state title with Mason County. The accolades can go on and on. He also took on the role of Athletic Director at Pikeville two years ago.

But it’s family time now.

“Kaylee really loves volleyball, wants to be an attorney and a lawyer. It’s a really fun time of her life right now and I want to be more a part of it. I want to be able to make it to more of Mason’s basketball practices,” Wells said.

Not to mention more time with his wife Shawne, who he feels has made the sacrifices for his career, it’s now his turn to make some for her.

Wells will still be the Athletic Director at UPike, a role that will keep him busy with 23 sports at the University.

“I’m going from having about 15-20 student-athletes to about 600. I want to have a big impact on that. We just added swimming so that brought us up to 23 sports and we still have so much to be able to do with facilities for example,” Wells said. “The last two years I’ve been the Athletic Director at the school and the head men’s basketball coach. It’s irresponsible and unreasonable to do both. There were days I went home the last two years where I needed to narrow my focus down and days I felt like I didn’t get anything done because so much was going on.”

The coaching itch is still there and probably will be for a while, Wells telling me he woke up in the middle of the night a couple of days ago and wanted to jot some notes down about offensive or defensive sets. He knows it will get easier in due time.

On top of all the wins and championships, Wells feels most accomplished with what he calls his “living trophies”.

“Winning is a byproduct of doing things right. The letters from past players, notes, calls and people that reach out everywhere from the lives you’ve touched mean the most. I call them my living trophies whether if it’s helping find someone a job, them having and raising kids, those are the highlights I look back on,” Wells said.

In 25 years, Wells has helped shape many lives. Wells took the unique path from high school to college coaching. He wanted to be a head coach right away and high school allowed him to do that. It started in 1995 at Marion County, Wells getting into coaching as soon he graduated from Morehead State and his college playing days. He then came to Maysville in 1997-98, a few years later things really took off that included a state title in 2003 and a runner-up finish in 2004.

Which one was more rewarding, the title with Pikeville in 2011 or the one with Mason County in 2003?

“That’s like asking me to pick my favorite child,” Wells said. “They’re exclusively different. At Mason County the tradition was there and success was already at a high level, just finally got over the hump and won a state championship. At UPike the tradition was there, but they came a further distance from Pikeville College to UPike. Both were very special, with very special players, coaching staff and administration.”

After 2004 and a brief stop at Hawaii Pacific, Wells returned to Kentucky to lead Pikeville’s program. In 14 seasons and 332 wins later as a Bear, Wells has a legacy that will be tough to top. He knows the program will be in good hands with newly appointed coach Tigh Compton.

“100 percent,” Wells said. “I would not even considered this if Coach Compton wasn’t here and all the confidence I have in him. He’s been with me for 11 years and knows what it takes. He knows having a good team in the Mid-South Conference doesn’t mean anything. He’ll recruit at a high level, has my 100 percent vote of confidence and look forward to sharing things with him. I’m excited about his future here.”

While he didn’t really get an official way to end his career and say his goodbyes, he did get a bit of a farewell tour when he announced he’d be stepping down in late January that was capped by a celebration after UPike’s final home game. Friends, family and former players gathered for the coach with the best winning percentage by any Pikeville basketball coach with more than a four-year tenure and helped put UPike on the basketball map.

“There’s nothing I’d look back on and do differently honestly. Maybe some games or situations in games, but if I didn’t have those struggles there wouldn’t be growth. We got beat a few times in the region finals at Mason County before making it to state, you either win or you learn. Persevering through my health issues and learning from that helps you grow as a person even more. I’m truly thankful for all my stops along the way and all the people who have helped influence my life along the way,” Wells said.