Lions hire Hoover as next football coach

There will be a new head football coach roaming the Lewis County sidelines for the first time since 2007.

After Josh Hughes resigned from the position in late January, coaching the Lions for the last 12 seasons, Lewis County named Bryan Hoover the new football coach of the program over the weekend.

Hoover comes over from South Point, Ohio, where he was the offensive coordinator for the Pointers the last two seasons. He also coached at his alma mater Sciotoville, Ohio, for two seasons as the defensive coordinator. Hoover played collegiately at Ohio Wesleyan and a brief stint at Syracuse.

He’s never been a head coach, but is eager to jump into the position for a program that is eager to get some wins that haven’t been easy to come by lately.

“When I went to the interview with the hiring committee, they did a really good job of selling their school,” Hoover said. “It seemed like a great fit for me and my family. They seem like good people, a good school system and very supportive. They want to win so bad and I want to do my part to help get them there.”

After a .500 season in 2014, the Lions have seven wins over the last five years, including a winless campaign in 2019. Numbers are low across the program, unable to field a JV or freshman team last season that had them outscored 456-98 at the varsity level.

Low numbers are nothing new to Hoover, who when he and the staff started at South Point, they started with 13 players. In two seasons, they built the program up to 45 players.

“I’m used to numbers being an issue,” Hoover said. “The way you beat that is building excitement, have them want to be around you and play for you. Winning obviously cures everything, the kids feel success, they want to be excited and part of it. Most of these kids will never get to play again after high school. You can’t get 11 buddies and play pickup.”

Hoover’s initial plans for the program are on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Being hired over the weekend and school already being canceled until April 20 throughout the state, add in spring football canceled, most teams are on a level playing field.

Hoover feels while the situation is unfortunate for all involved, he’s behind the eight-ball even more.

“I haven’t got to interact with the kids and feel that is a huge disadvantage when trying to get them to buy into a whole new system and a whole new program. I want them to get to trust that I’m the guy they want to play football for,” Hoover said.

When things do get back to normal, Hoover plans to put his plan in place with recruitment and building for the future.

“I’m ready to show them what I want to do and why they should be excited about it. I’m a younger, high-energy guy and a players coach. I’m more there to develop young men then football players. I’m here to help the kids first as opposed to building a football player,” Hoover said.

Hoover will be working at the high school in a duel role with intervention and the physical education department when the new school year begins. He said he’ll be working on filling out a coaching staff once things get back to normal.

